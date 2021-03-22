Advantech : to Release IDP-3100 Series Bezel-less Touch Monitors for Industrial Applications

March 2021, Taipei, Taiwan - Advantech a leading global embedded solutions provider, is proud to announce the release of their latest compact display solution, the IDP-3100 series
. This bezel-less touch monitor (in sizes 15.6'
and 21.5'
) features an IP65 rated front, and empowers a wide range of automation, retail, industrial, and kiosk applications. Advantech's IDP-3100 series delivers a backlight lifetime of 50,000 hours and excellent display performance within a compact contemporary design. In addition, this series boosts performance and enables remote control/real-time management using Advantech's DeviceOn/Display software. The monitors further support both VESA and panel mounting for easy deployment, and provide flexible customization options capable of meeting rigorous industrial demands.
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:42:02 UTC.