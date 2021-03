Advantech : to Release IDP-3100 Series Bezel-less Touch Monitors for Industrial Applications

March 2021, Taipei, Taiwan - Advantech a leading global embedded solutions provider, is proud to announce the release of their latest compact display solution, the IDP-3100 series . This bezel-less touch monitor (in sizes 15.6' and 21.5' ) features an IP65 rated front, and empowers a wide range of automation, retail, industrial, and kiosk applications. Advantech's IDP-3100 series delivers a backlight lifetime of 50,000 hours and excellent display performance within a compact contemporary design. In addition, this series boosts performance and enables remote control/real-time management using Advantech's DeviceOn/Display software. The monitors further support both VESA and panel mounting for easy deployment, and provide flexible customization options capable of meeting rigorous industrial demands.