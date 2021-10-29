Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Announcement for the investment to AiSC on behalf of ACN , a subsidiary of Advantech

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANTECH Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2021/10/29 Time of announcement 19:17:02
Subject 
 Announcement for the investment to AiSC
on behalf of ACN , a subsidiary of Advantech
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Shares of Shanghai Advantech Intelligent Services Co., Ltd.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Transaction amount RMB 200,000 thousand (NTD872,800 thousand).
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Shanghai Advantech Intelligent Services Co., Ltd.,A 100%-owned
company by Advantech.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:The investment will go through Investment Commission
(MOEA) approval.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Approved by the board of directors.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
The transaction amount�GRMB200,000 thousand (NTD872,800 thousand).
Advantech owned 100% shares of the company.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to total assets: 1.96%,
to shareholder's equity: 2.56%
Operating Capital :NTD6,729,253,000.
14.Broker and broker's fee:None.
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
long-term investment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:YES
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/29
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2021/10/29
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:NO
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:private capital
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
07:41aAnnouncement for the investment to AiSC on behalf of ACN , a subsidiary of Advantech
PU
07:41aThe board of directors of the company resolved to merger AJP and ATJ
PU
07:41aAdvantech Board of Directors approved the share release with its terms of the subsidiar..
PU
07:21aThe company will inject capital into its subsidiary AEUH and then inject capital into A..
PU
07:21aThe board of directors of the company resolved the merger between AEU and SIoT-EU
PU
02:59aThe Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021Q3
PU
10/27Advantech introduces ADA compliant kiosk
AQ
10/26ADVANTECH LAUNCHES UTK-7521 : The Latest ADA-Compliant Self-Service Kiosks
BU
10/26ADVANTECH LAUNCHES UTK-7521 : The Latest ADA-Compliant Self-Service Kiosks
CI
10/01LUYE PHARMA : Therapeutic Antibody Unit Raises Nearly $33 Million from Two Funding Rounds
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 033 M 2 050 M 2 050 M
Net income 2021 8 026 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2021 11 133 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 282 B 10 133 M 10 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 364,50 TWD
Average target price 381,82 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.4.14%10 133
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-2.47%10 942
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.20.05%3 895
INVENTEC CORPORATION12.08%3 472
ACER INCORPORATED11.21%2 840
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.38%1 131