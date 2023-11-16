Advantech's WISE-iEMS intelligent energy management system is an all-in-one smart energy solution that provides comprehensive management solutions for enterprises, including carbon asset and carbon inventory management (ISO14064/ISO14067), energy management (including energy declaration, ISO50001), and quipment energy efficiency management.
