The board of directors of the company resolved to merger AJP and ATJ

Statement

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition, or share transfer):Merger 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29 3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred): Surviving company: Advantech Japan Co., Ltd. Dissolved company: Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation. 4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer): Advantech Japan Co., Ltd. is the surviving company. Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation. is the dissolved company. 5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: YES 6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will affect shareholders�� equity: Advantech Japan Co., Ltd. and Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation. Inc. are the Company��s 100% directly or indirectly owned subsidiaries. The merger is for resource integration within business group, and won��t affect shareholders�� equity. 7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition: To simplified organization structure, to save operating costs, and to improve operating efficiency. 8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition: It is expected that the benefits will be reduced operating costs and improved operating efficiency. 9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings per share:Advantech Japan Co., Ltd. and Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation. are the company��s 100% owned subsidiaries, there is no impact on net value per share and earnings per share. 10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers and acquisitions, etc.:January 01, 2022 11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions and sources of funds:No capital outflow for the merger. 12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:NA 13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the transaction:NO 14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:NA 15.Name of CPA or lawyer:NA 16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to shareholders in this merger and acquisition:NA 18.Estimated date of completion:January 01, 2022 19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the existing or newly-established company:After the merger be effective, the assets and liabilities of the dissolved company Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation, and all rights and obligations as of date of the merger will be totally accepted by the surviving company Advantech Japan Co., Ltd. 20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger: (1) Advantech Japan Co., Ltd.��s main business: Selling and marketing of the industrial computers. (2) Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation.��s main business: Manufacturing and selling of electronic equipment. 21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the existing company or new company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):NA 22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares resulting from the merger and acquisition:None 23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:None 24.Other important terms and conditions:None 25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:None 26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:NO 27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers and acquisitions:None 28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:NO 29.Details on change of business model:NA 30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:None 31.Source of funds:No cash outflow for the merger. 32.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.