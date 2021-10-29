Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The board of directors of the company resolved to merger AJP and ATJ

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANTECH Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2021/10/29 Time of announcement 19:14:09
Subject 
 The board of directors of the company
resolved to merger AJP and ATJ
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition,
or share transfer):Merger
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company
in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
Surviving company: Advantech Japan Co., Ltd.
Dissolved company: Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation.
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the
merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or
share transfer):
Advantech Japan Co., Ltd. is the surviving company.
Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation. is the dissolved company.
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
YES
6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee
company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%),
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer
shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will
affect shareholders�� equity:
Advantech Japan Co., Ltd. and Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation. Inc.
are the Company��s 100% directly or indirectly owned subsidiaries. The merger
is for resource integration within business group, and won��t affect
shareholders�� equity.
7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition:
To simplified organization structure, to save operating costs, and to improve
operating efficiency.
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
It is expected that the benefits will be reduced operating costs and improved
operating efficiency.
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:Advantech Japan Co., Ltd. and Advantech Technologies Japan
Corporation. are the company��s 100% owned subsidiaries, there is no
impact on net value per share and earnings per share.
10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including
the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers
and acquisitions, etc.:January 01, 2022
11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions
and sources of funds:No capital outflow for the merger.
12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:NA
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction:NO
14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:NA
15.Name of CPA or lawyer:NA
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness
of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to
shareholders  in this merger and acquisition:NA
18.Estimated date of completion:January 01, 2022
19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights
and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off)
by the existing or newly-established
company:After the merger be effective, the assets and liabilities of the
dissolved company Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation, and all rights
and obligations as of date of the merger will be totally accepted by the
surviving company Advantech Japan Co., Ltd.
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
(1) Advantech Japan Co., Ltd.��s main business:  Selling and marketing
of the industrial computers.
(2) Advantech Technologies Japan Corporation.��s main business:
Manufacturing and selling of electronic equipment.
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the
existing company or new
company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company
or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to
the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not
applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):NA
22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition:None
23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:None
24.Other important terms and conditions:None
25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:None
26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:NO
27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers
and acquisitions:None
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:NO
29.Details on change of business model:NA
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year
and the expected coming year:None
31.Source of funds:No cash outflow for the merger.
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
07:41aAnnouncement for the investment to AiSC on behalf of ACN , a subsidiary of Advantech
PU
07:41aThe board of directors of the company resolved to merger AJP and ATJ
PU
07:41aAdvantech Board of Directors approved the share release with its terms of the subsidiar..
PU
07:21aThe company will inject capital into its subsidiary AEUH and then inject capital into A..
PU
07:21aThe board of directors of the company resolved the merger between AEU and SIoT-EU
PU
02:59aThe Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021Q3
PU
10/27Advantech introduces ADA compliant kiosk
AQ
10/26ADVANTECH LAUNCHES UTK-7521 : The Latest ADA-Compliant Self-Service Kiosks
BU
10/26ADVANTECH LAUNCHES UTK-7521 : The Latest ADA-Compliant Self-Service Kiosks
CI
10/01LUYE PHARMA : Therapeutic Antibody Unit Raises Nearly $33 Million from Two Funding Rounds
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 033 M 2 050 M 2 050 M
Net income 2021 8 026 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2021 11 133 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 282 B 10 133 M 10 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 364,50 TWD
Average target price 381,82 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.4.14%10 133
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-2.47%10 942
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.20.05%3 895
INVENTEC CORPORATION12.08%3 472
ACER INCORPORATED11.21%2 840
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.38%1 131