WISE-2460 is a smart vibration sensing solution with RS-485 Modbus/RTU support, Z-axis sensitivity from 5 to 10000Hz, ISO 10816-1 compliance, and a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 105°C, ideal for monitoring equipment RPM and frequency in challenging environments.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 03:19:40 UTC.