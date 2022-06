Advantest : Announces New Executive Appointments at 80th Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders

2022/06/24 Topics

At its 80th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held today, Advantest appointed eight directors and one directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members. At the Board of Directors meeting held after the general meeting, all 24 executive officers were named and their division of duties decided. The appointments are as follows, including two directors who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee who had already been in office.

Directors Representative Director Yoshiaki Yoshida Director Osamu Karatsu Director Toshimitsu Urabe Director Nicholas Benes Director Soichi Tsukakoshi Director Atsushi Fujita Director Koichi Tsukui Director Douglas Lefever Director, Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member Yuichi Kurita Director, Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member Kouichi Nanba Director, Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member Sayaka Sumida

Executive Officers * also a Director President and CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida * Senior Executive Officer Soichi Tsukakoshi *

CPO (Chief Production Officer)

Executive Vice President, Production Group

In Charge of Quality Assurance Group Senior Executive Officer Atsushi Fujita *

CFO & CCO (Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer)

Executive Vice President, Corporate Administration Group Senior Executive Officer Koichi Tsukui *

CTO (Chief Technology Officer)

Leader, ATE Business Group

Applied Research & Venture Team

In Charge of DH Business Group Senior Executive Officer Douglas Lefever *

CSO (Chief Strategy Officer)

Director, President and CEO, Advantest America, Inc.

Leader, Applied Research & Venture Team

Executive Vice President, System Test Business Unit Senior Executive Officer Keith Hardwick

CHO (Chief Human Capital Officer)

Director, Chief Financial Officer, Advantest America, Inc. Senior Executive Officer Kimiya Sakamoto

CCRO (Chief Customer Relations Officer)

Executive Vice President, Sales Group

In Charge of Field Service Group Senior Executive Officer Yasuo Mihashi

Co-CSO (Co-Chief Strategy Officer)

Executive Vice President, Corporate Planning & Stakeholder Relations Group

In Charge of New Concept Product Initiative

In Charge of Nanotechnology Business Group Senior Executive Officer Juergen Serrer

Sub-leader, ATE Business Group

Executive Vice President, SoC Test Business Unit, ATE Business Group

Managing Director(R&D), Advantest Europe GmbH Senior Executive Officer Sanjeev Mohan

Co-CCRO (Co-Chief Customer Relations Officer)

Senior Vice President (Officer)(Americas), Sales Group

EVP, Sales & Support, Advantest America, Inc. Senior Executive Officer Richard Junger

CDO & Co-CPO (Chief Digital Officer & Co-Chief Production Officer)

EVP, Global Operation, Advantest Europe GmbH

Sub-leader, Applied Research & Venture Team Senior Executive Officer Yong Xu

China Business Strategy

Director and President (CEO), Advantest(China) Co., Ltd. Executive Officer Kazuhiro Yamashita

Sub-leader, ATE Business Group

Executive Vice President, Technology Development Group, ATE Business Group

Applied Research & Venture Team Executive Officer Michael Stichlmair

Senior Vice President (Officer)(Europe), Sales Group

Managing Director (Sales & FS), Advantest Europe GmbH Executive Officer Ricky Sim

Managing Director (CEO), Advantest (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Executive Officer Makoto Nakahara

Senior Vice President (Officer)(Asia), Sales Group

Applied Research & Venture Team Executive Officer Masayuki Suzuki

Executive Vice President, Memory Test Business Unit, ATE Business Group Executive Officer Naruo Tanaka

Executive Vice President, New Concept Product Initiative Executive Officer Toshiaki Adachi

Senior Vice President (Officer), SoC Test Business Unit, ATE Business Group Executive Officer Alex Wu

Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Advantest Taiwan Inc. Executive Officer Titan Chang

Executive Vice President, Field Service Group Executive Officer Akio Osawa (newly elected)

Senior Vice President (Officer)(System Solution), Sales Group Executive Officer Yasushi Yoshimoto (newly elected)

Co-CHO (Co-Chief Human Capital Officer)

Department Manager, Human Resource Department, Corporate Administration Group Executive Officer Jaehyuk Cha (newly elected)

Director, Advantest Korea Co., Ltd.

EVP, Sales & Support, Advantest Korea Co., Ltd.