Official ADVANTEST CORPORATION press release

New HA1200 Die-Level Handler and M487x ATC 2kW Option Optimized to Meet Advanced AI and HPC Handling Requirements

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced two new products designed to deliver advanced handling capabilities essential for the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) markets: the HA1200 die-level handler and the active thermal control (ATC) 2-kilowatt (kW) option for the M487x handler series. AI/HPC ICs require 2.5D/3D advanced packaging technologies to provide the high computing power necessary to generate, train and run data-intensive AI models. These ICs generate massive heat due to their high compute power, creating unique testing challenges. The new Advantest products are designed to address these challenges and help contribute to the AI/HPC market growth.



The HA1200 die-level handler for the V93000 SoC test system tests singulated and/or partially assembled die. While 2.5D/3D packages enable high computing power by enabling minimum pattern length between die, stacking die can increase the risk of mixing good and bad die, leading to yield loss. Yield loss at final test, especially for 2.5D/3D packaged ICs, can cause good die, substrates, or interposers to be discarded. Equipped with Advantest’s HPC-proven ATC technology, the HA1200 enables testing powerful, high-performance SoCs with 100% test coverage. This helps reduce yield loss at final test, thus reducing loss of final multi-die assembled product.



The ATC 2kW solution for the M487x series (M4171, M4871ES and M4872) is designed to test AI/HPC IC packages at final test. The ATC 2kW solution features ultra-high-speed junction temperature (Tj) sensing and response technology to support high-performance ICs being tested at the set temperature and integrates Advantest’s unique force control technology to apply strong, stable, and safe contact to ICs with massive pin quantities. The ATC 2kW solution will support customers’ at-speed device test, enable safe 100% test coverage at final test while simultaneously increasing test quality and performance.



“Demand for AI/HPC ICs is escalating, driven by data centers, automotive, defense and other key applications,” said Kazuyuki Yamashita, Advantest senior vice president. “These ICs generate massive heat during every test process, which makes testing at full speed a challenge. We are pleased to add these new products to our portfolio to support the fast-growing AI/HPC and 2.5D/3D packaging markets.”



Advantest’s new ATC 2kW solution will be available for customer purchase in Q1 2024, and the HA1200 die-level handler will be available in Q2 2024.

To learn more about the new handler products and Advantest’s full line of automated test equipment and materials, visit us in booth 1648 at SEMICON Japan 2023, December 13-15, Tokyo Big Sight.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

cassandra.koenig@advantest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df5241e9-4730-4cf6-a202-6ee3b12f648c