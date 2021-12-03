Log in
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
Advantest : Finance Inc. (AFI) Changes Name to Advantest Pre-Owned Solutions Inc.

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
2021/12/03 Topics

On January 1, 2022, Advantest Finance Inc. (AFI), a domestic affiliate of Advantest Corporation, will change its name to Advantest Pre-Owned Solutions Inc.

The recent expansion of the semiconductor market is boosting demand for used equipment worldwide. AFI's name change underlines the company's goal of more aggressively expanding its used system sales business, starting with sales of previously leased equipment.

In the future, AFI will redefine its main service as CPO (Certified Pre-Owned) sales, while striving to further improve customer value.

Name: Advantest Pre-Owned Solutions Inc.
Address: Shin-Marunouchi Center Building, 1-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Tel: 03-3214-7620

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

Note: All information supplied in this release is correct at the time of publication, but may be subject to change.

Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
