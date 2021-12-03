Advantest : Finance Inc. (AFI) Changes Name to Advantest Pre-Owned Solutions Inc.

2021/12/03 Topics

On January 1, 2022, Advantest Finance Inc. (AFI), a domestic affiliate of Advantest Corporation, will change its name to Advantest Pre-Owned Solutions Inc.

The recent expansion of the semiconductor market is boosting demand for used equipment worldwide. AFI's name change underlines the company's goal of more aggressively expanding its used system sales business, starting with sales of previously leased equipment.

In the future, AFI will redefine its main service as CPO (Certified Pre-Owned) sales, while striving to further improve customer value.

Name: Advantest Pre-Owned Solutions Inc.

Address: Shin-Marunouchi Center Building, 1-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Tel: 03-3214-7620

