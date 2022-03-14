Log in
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
Advantest : Included in 2022 Health & Productivity Stock Selection

03/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
2022/03/14 Topics
Also Received "White 500" Certification for 2nd Consecutive Year

TOKYO, Japan - March 14, 2022 - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that it has been selected for the first time as one of the brands in the 2022 Health & Productivity Stock Selection, which are jointly selected by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. At the same time, METI has certified Advantest as one of the "White 500" (large listed corporation section), the top 500 corporations certified under METI's 2022 Health and Productivity Management Awards, for the second consecutive year.

Since formulating its Declaration of Health and Productivity Management Policy in September 2019, Advantest has been working together with domestic subsidiaries, health insurance unions, and labor unions to encourage employees to get health checkups, improve the adoption rate of specific health guidance, and implement mental health measures. In addition, the company has built up a portfolio of activities that directly affect the health of employees and their families, such as online diet and smoking cessation programs, exercise promotion using health promotion apps, and health literacy education.

In recognition of its commitment to work-life balance, the company also obtained the "Eruboshi" certification based on the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace in November 2020, and in February 2021, it obtained the "Kurumin" certification mark based on the Act on Advancement of Measures to Support Raising Next-Generation Children. When Covid-19 first began to spread, Advantest's top management notified all employees that health is the company's top priority, and took stringent measures to prevent the spread of infection, such as support for remote work.

Advantest will continue to strive to create a workplace where each employee can work in good physical and mental health, and will contribute as a corporate citizen to the development of humanity's sustainable future.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

Note: All information supplied in this release is correct at the time of publication, but may be subject to change.

Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
