Advantest Introduces Industry's First Flexible DUT Interface Enabling Increased Parallelism on V93000 EXA Scale Test Systems

New DUT Scale Duo Interface Extends DUT Board Space for High-Volume Testing and is Compatible with Existing DUT Boards

TOKYO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has launched its DUT Scale Duo interface for the V93000 EXA Scale SoC test systems, enabling the industry’s highest level of parallelism for testing advanced semiconductors. With this revolutionary interface, the usable space on DUT boards and probe cards is increased by 50 percent or more while wafer probe and final-test set ups can accommodate component heights that are more than three times taller.



In today’s testing environments, the number of devices that can be tested in parallel is most often limited by the component space on the probe card or DUT board, not by available tester resources. With fast-growing market segments including automotive, mobile and RF devices trending toward higher site counts, the need for more space on DUT boards for IC testing is becoming critical. In addition, leading-edge wafer probers and final-test handlers require more area on printed circuit boards to provide the most cost-efficient solutions, from single wafer touch-down capabilities in wafer probing to massively parallel final testing across 32 sites or more.

Advantest offers the industry’s first DUT interface with the capability to adapt either to the existing standard DUT board or probe card size or to switch to the new, significantly larger size. Using a unique sliding mechanism, users can effortlessly switch back and forth between both formats to adapt to specific application requirements.

Along with the new interface, a new super-stiff extended bridge achieves superior deflection performance in direct-probing set ups. The unit’s universal design gives it the versatility to support a wide range of applications including digital and RF device testing.

With its sophisticated sensing capabilities, the extended bridge delivers the industry’s best planarity and high manufacturing yield, ensuring highly accurate positioning and verification of probe card clamping.

“Our new DUT Scale Duo enables the next stepping in parallelism while embodying Advantest’s continuing emphasis on system compatibility by allowing users to utilize their existing DUT boards and probe cards with a new interface,” said Advantest’s General Manager and EVP, Jürgen Serrer. “In addition to protecting customers’ investments, our approach to delivering the most efficient test solutions also offers flexibility and simplifies fleet management on the test floor.”

The new interface’s performance has been verified by pilot customers before device ramp up for high-volume manufacturing.

“The DUT Scale Duo interface supports us to unleash the next step in test cell efficiency, enabling more productive use of test assets,” stated Renie de Kok, test technology manager for docking and interfacing at NXP® Semiconductors.

“The co-development of DUT Scale Duo exemplifies the strategic collaboration between Advantest and NXP, paving the path for a future proof EXA Scale platform,” added Marty Kampes, test technology manager for ATE at NXP® Semiconductors.

DUT Scale Duo is expected to be broadly available by the middle of this year.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.



ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Amy Gold

amy.gold@advantest.com



