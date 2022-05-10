Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Advantest Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/10 02:00:00 am EDT
8380.00 JPY   -1.99%
03:05aAdvantest Introduces Industry's First Flexible DUT Interface Enabling Increased Parallelism on V93000 EXA Scale Test Systems
AQ
02:56aJapan's Nikkei falls but losses capped by Wall Street rebound hopes
RE
05/02Japanese shares end lower as investors await FOMC outcome
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advantest Introduces Industry's First Flexible DUT Interface Enabling Increased Parallelism on V93000 EXA Scale Test Systems

05/10/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New DUT Scale Duo Interface Extends DUT Board Space for High-Volume Testing and is Compatible with Existing DUT Boards

TOKYO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has launched its DUT Scale Duo interface for the V93000 EXA Scale SoC test systems, enabling the industry’s highest level of parallelism for testing advanced semiconductors. With this revolutionary interface, the usable space on DUT boards and probe cards is increased by 50 percent or more while wafer probe and final-test set ups can accommodate component heights that are more than three times taller.

In today’s testing environments, the number of devices that can be tested in parallel is most often limited by the component space on the probe card or DUT board, not by available tester resources. With fast-growing market segments including automotive, mobile and RF devices trending toward higher site counts, the need for more space on DUT boards for IC testing is becoming critical. In addition, leading-edge wafer probers and final-test handlers require more area on printed circuit boards to provide the most cost-efficient solutions, from single wafer touch-down capabilities in wafer probing to massively parallel final testing across 32 sites or more.

Advantest offers the industry’s first DUT interface with the capability to adapt either to the existing standard DUT board or probe card size or to switch to the new, significantly larger size. Using a unique sliding mechanism, users can effortlessly switch back and forth between both formats to adapt to specific application requirements.

Along with the new interface, a new super-stiff extended bridge achieves superior deflection performance in direct-probing set ups. The unit’s universal design gives it the versatility to support a wide range of applications including digital and RF device testing.

With its sophisticated sensing capabilities, the extended bridge delivers the industry’s best planarity and high manufacturing yield, ensuring highly accurate positioning and verification of probe card clamping.

“Our new DUT Scale Duo enables the next stepping in parallelism while embodying Advantest’s continuing emphasis on system compatibility by allowing users to utilize their existing DUT boards and probe cards with a new interface,” said Advantest’s General Manager and EVP, Jürgen Serrer. “In addition to protecting customers’ investments, our approach to delivering the most efficient test solutions also offers flexibility and simplifies fleet management on the test floor.”

The new interface’s performance has been verified by pilot customers before device ramp up for high-volume manufacturing.

“The DUT Scale Duo interface supports us to unleash the next step in test cell efficiency, enabling more productive use of test assets,” stated Renie de Kok, test technology manager for docking and interfacing at NXP® Semiconductors.

“The co-development of DUT Scale Duo exemplifies the strategic collaboration between Advantest and NXP, paving the path for a future proof EXA Scale platform,” added Marty Kampes, test technology manager for ATE at NXP® Semiconductors.

DUT Scale Duo is expected to be broadly available by the middle of this year.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Amy Gold
amy.gold@advantest.com

 


All news about ADVANTEST CORPORATION
03:05aAdvantest Introduces Industry's First Flexible DUT Interface Enabling Increased Paralle..
AQ
02:56aJapan's Nikkei falls but losses capped by Wall Street rebound hopes
RE
05/02Japanese shares end lower as investors await FOMC outcome
RE
05/01Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, U.S. FOMC meet
RE
04/28Advantest Logs 25% Jump in Fiscal FY21 Attributable Net Income
MT
04/28Japanese shares rise as BOJ keeps ultra-loose policy
RE
04/27Japanese shares gain on tech boost, BOJ meeting outcome in focus
RE
04/27Advantest Corporation Provides Earnings Forecast for Full Year 2022
CI
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Advantest Corporation, 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27ADVANTEST : FY2021 Financial Briefing
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANTEST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 413 B 3 173 M 3 173 M
Net income 2022 87 054 M 669 M 669 M
Net cash 2022 127 B 979 M 979 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 1 624 B 12 470 M 12 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 494
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advantest Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8 550,00 JPY
Average target price 11 030,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiaki Yoshida Managing Executive Officer
Koichi Tsukui Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kazuhiro Yamashita Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Atsushi Fujita Director, Head-Compliance & Administration
Osamu Karatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-21.56%12 470
KLA CORPORATION-22.96%49 755
TERADYNE INC.-38.71%17 535
LASERTEC CORPORATION-50.79%12 023
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.09%3 865
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-43.57%2 877