  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Advantest Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-29 am EST
9110.00 JPY   -1.62%
03:06aAdvantest Introduces New inteXcell Series of High-Performance, Economical Test Cells for Advanced Memory ICs
GL
11/28Japan's Nikkei hits one-week low on China concerns, Eisai plunge
RE
11/28Japan's Nikkei slips amid China COVID worries; tech shares slide
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Advantest Introduces New inteXcell Series of High-Performance, Economical Test Cells for Advanced Memory ICs

11/29/2022 | 03:06am EST
Innovative Final-Test Platform Offers High Throughput and Upgradeable Design at One-Third the Footprint of Today’s Conventional Test Cells

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has launched inteXcell, a new line of minimal-footprint test cells designed to address demanding final-test requirements presented by the increasing bit densities, lower power consumption and faster interface speeds of future memory devices. This new final test cell infrastructure integrates a T5835 memory tester optimized for use in high-productivity test cells and is designed to adopt future memory solutions. With inteXcell, ICs can be tested on the same platform from initial engineering through mass production.

inteXcell is the first ever fully integrated and unified test solution to combine broad test coverage with high-throughput handling in a highly flexible system architecture. Early units can test up to 1,536 devices in parallel with high speed and high accuracy.

The new test cells have a compact structure that enables up to 384 simultaneous measurements per cell and uses only one-third of the floor space occupied by conventional test systems. Since each cell uses independent asynchronous testing, inteXcell can be configured anywhere from one to four testers, enabling high equipment utilization and streamlined cell-based maintenance.

The inteXcell platform is expected to begin shipping to customers in the second quarter of 2023. Orders are now being taken by Advantest.

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Cassandra Koenig
cassandra.koenig@advantest.com



Financials
Sales 2023 540 B 3 890 M 3 890 M
Net income 2023 129 B 929 M 929 M
Net cash 2023 96 583 M 696 M 696 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 1 714 B 12 343 M 12 343 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advantest Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9 260,00 JPY
Average target price 10 434,62 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiaki Yoshida Managing Executive Officer
Atsushi Fujita Director, Head-Compliance & Administration
Koichi Tsukui Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kazuhiro Yamashita Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Osamu Karatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-15.05%12 343
KLA CORPORATION-11.65%53 134
LASERTEC CORPORATION-26.45%16 855
TERADYNE INC.-43.38%14 052
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD3.17%4 961
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.42%3 819