Advantest : Notice of Changes in Representative Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 22, 2022
ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Yoshiaki Yoshida
Representative Director, President and CEO
(Stock Code Number: 6857)
CONTACT:
Atsushi Fujita
Director, Senior Executive Officer
Executive Vice President, Corporate Administration Group
Phone: +81-(0)3-3214-7500
Notice of Changes in Representative Directors
Tokyo - December 22, 2022 - Advantest Corporation hereby announces that the Board of Directors held on December 22, 2022 resolved to change in Representative Directors as follows.
Reason for the change
To strengthen our management structure in response to changes in the business environment including business expansion, acceleration of further growth, and preparation for future generational changes.
Changes in Representative Directors
Name
New Title
Present Title
Yoshiaki Yoshida
Representative Director, President & Group CEO
Representative Director, President
and CEO
Douglas Lefever
Representative Director, Corporate Vice President
Director, Senior Executive Officer
& Group COO
Koichi Tsukui
Representative Director, Corporate Vice President
Director, Senior Executive Officer
& Group Co-COO
3. Brief biography of the new Representative Directors
