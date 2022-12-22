Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Advantest Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-22 am EST
8900.00 JPY   -0.89%
03:22aAdvantest : Notice of Changes in Representative Directors
PU
12/20Nikkei hits 2-mth low, 10-year yield at 7-yr high after BOJ's policy surprise
RE
12/16Japan's Nikkei ends at one-month low on slowdown worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advantest : Notice of Changes in Representative Directors

12/22/2022 | 03:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 22, 2022

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Yoshiaki Yoshida

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Stock Code Number: 6857)

CONTACT:

Atsushi Fujita

Director, Senior Executive Officer

Executive Vice President, Corporate Administration Group

Phone: +81-(0)3-3214-7500

Notice of Changes in Representative Directors

Tokyo - December 22, 2022 - Advantest Corporation hereby announces that the Board of Directors held on December 22, 2022 resolved to change in Representative Directors as follows.

  1. Reason for the change
    To strengthen our management structure in response to changes in the business environment including business expansion, acceleration of further growth, and preparation for future generational changes.
  2. Changes in Representative Directors

Name

New Title

Present Title

Yoshiaki Yoshida

Representative Director, President & Group CEO

Representative Director, President

and CEO

Douglas Lefever

Representative Director, Corporate Vice President

Director, Senior Executive Officer

& Group COO

Koichi Tsukui

Representative Director, Corporate Vice President

Director, Senior Executive Officer

& Group Co-COO

3. Brief biography of the new Representative Directors

Name

Brief biography

Share

(Date of Birth)

ownership

Douglas Lefever

June 1998

Joined Advantest America, Inc.

(December 10, 1970)

August 2014

Executive Officer, Advantest Corporation

0 shares

September 2014 Director, President and CEO,

Advantest America, Inc. (present position)

June 2017

Managing Executive Officer,

Advantest Corporation

June 2019

Executive Vice President, System Test

Business Unit (present position)

June 2020

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Customer Relations & Corporate Strategy

Leader, Applied Research & Venture Team

(present position)

June 2021

Director, Senior Executive Officer

(present position)

CSO (Chief Strategy Officer) (present position)

Koichi Tsukui

April 1987

Joined Advantest Corporation

(December 11, 1964)

June 2014

Executive Officer

10,461 shares

June 2015

Managing Executive Officer

June 2018

Executive Vice President, Memory

Test Business Unit, ATE Business Group

June 2019

In Charge of DH Business Group

(present position)

June 2020

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Test Technology

Leader, ATE Business Group (present position)

June 2021

Director, Senior Executive Officer

(present position)

CTO (Chief Technology Officer)

(present position)

4. Effective Date

January 1, 2023

End of Document

Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 08:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANTEST CORPORATION
03:22aAdvantest : Notice of Changes in Representative Directors
PU
12/20Nikkei hits 2-mth low, 10-year yield at 7-yr high after BOJ's policy surprise
RE
12/16Japan's Nikkei ends at one-month low on slowdown worries
RE
12/15Japan's Nikkei falls to 1-week low on fears of economic slowdown
RE
12/12U.S. consults with Japan, Netherlands on chip restrictions as China pushes back
RE
12/11Japan's Nikkei slips on caution before Fed decision; tech stocks slide
RE
12/09Wall Street Cues, Tech Strength Elevate Tokyo Stock Market
MT
12/09Japanese shares jump on Wall Street gains, China hopes
RE
12/08Japanese shares rise on Wall Street gains, hopes for China
RE
12/07Advantest : Script
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANTEST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 544 B 4 119 M 4 119 M
Net income 2023 130 B 987 M 987 M
Net cash 2023 96 399 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 1 657 B 12 545 M 12 545 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advantest Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8 980,00 JPY
Average target price 10 553,85 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiaki Yoshida Managing Executive Officer
Atsushi Fujita Director, Head-Compliance & Administration
Koichi Tsukui Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kazuhiro Yamashita Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Osamu Karatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-17.61%12 545
KLA CORPORATION-10.28%54 691
LASERTEC CORPORATION-34.17%15 949
TERADYNE INC.-45.12%13 674
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.63%4 088
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-20.73%4 002