Advantest : Notice of Changes in Representative Directors

December 22, 2022

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Yoshiaki Yoshida

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Stock Code Number: 6857)

Atsushi Fujita

Director, Senior Executive Officer

Executive Vice President, Corporate Administration Group

Phone: +81-(0)3-3214-7500

Notice of Changes in Representative Directors

Tokyo - December 22, 2022 - Advantest Corporation hereby announces that the Board of Directors held on December 22, 2022 resolved to change in Representative Directors as follows.

Reason for the change

To strengthen our management structure in response to changes in the business environment including business expansion, acceleration of further growth, and preparation for future generational changes. Changes in Representative Directors