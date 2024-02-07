Premier User Test Conference to Feature 10 Technical Tracks, Partner’s Expo, Keynotes, Workshop Day and More

TOKYO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has opened registration for its VOICE 2024 Developer Conference, held on June 3-5, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. Advantest appreciates the opportunity to commemorate its 70th anniversary this year in the backdrop of VOICE 2024 with its longstanding customers and industry partners who maintain a shared passion for developing innovative test technologies. This year's conference is open to the international community of users and strategic partners engaged with Advantest's SoC test platforms, namely V93000 and T2000. In addition, Advantest will highlight its growing investment and attention towards a comprehensive range of test solutions, including system-level test, test cells such as material handling and device interfacing, and data infrastructure solutions.



The VOICE 2024 program offers various opportunities for participants to learn. There will be 77 presentations arranged into 10 topical tracks, a Technology Kiosk Showcase that will display the latest test solutions through live presentations and booths, and a Partner's Expo that will highlight innovative semiconductor test solutions.

Throughout the event, thought leaders will present and share their insights on semiconductor test and the state of the industry. VOICE 2024 will feature a keynote address from Craig Nishizaki, vice president of the Test Solutions Group at NVIDIA where he is responsible for providing manufacturing HW/SW test solutions for all NVIDIA’s products. This year’s event will also include keynotes from Marcelo Ackermann, professor of the XUV optics group, University of Twente, and Andrea Lati, director of market analysis, TechInsights.

Quick and easy online registration is available via https://voice.advantest.com/register/. For information on group discounts, please email corpcomms@advantest.com. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines in San Diego is now accepting room reservations for VOICE 2024. Attendees can receive a special VOICE conference rate if they book via https://book.passkey.com/e/50583842.

In addition, a Workshop Day will be held on June 6, featuring concurrent, hands-on sessions covering advanced RF demodulation, high-performance digital, and more. Interested parties may register for sessions of their choice. Learn more at https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/.

A variety of packages are available for companies interested in sponsorship opportunities at VOICE 2024. Details on 2024 sponsorships are available at https://voice.advantest.com/sponsor-opportunities/ or by emailing corpcomms@advantest.com.

More details about the event, including the event agenda, are available on the VOICE 2024 website at https://voice.advantest.com/. As VOICE 2024 draws closer, visit https://voice.advantest.com/spread-the-word/ for more ways to connect and get involved.

About VOICE 2024

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2024 on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

