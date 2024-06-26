Briefing on Mid-/Long-term Management Policy
The "Grand Design" (refreshed in FY2024)
and the Third Mid-term Management Plan (MTP3)
June 25, 2024
Douglas Lefever, Representative Director and Group CEO
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
• Today, we are presenting our MTP3.
1
NOTE
Accounting Standards
- Our results and outlook, described in this presentation, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements
- This presentation and any information provided orally by Advantest representatives contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on Advantest's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements include, among other things, the discussion of Advantest's business strategy, outlook and expectations as to market and business developments, production and capacity plans. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate,""believe," "estimate,""expect," "intend,""project," "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Advantest's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Use of These Materials
- The information contained in this presentation is protected under intellectual property laws, such as copyright law, patent law, trademark law and design law, and other laws and statutes of each country and various treaties. Any use (modification, copying, diversion, etc.) of this information that goes beyond that which is clearly authorized by law and statutes, and is not approved in writing by our company in advance, is forbidden.
2
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
2
Contents
Global Semiconductor Revenue
"Era of Complexity"
Megatrends and our new vision
The Third Mid-term Management Plan
Four Key Strategies
Financial Targets
1 Trillion
2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 2032
Source : TechInsights Inc.
3
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- The contents of what I would like to share with you today are the following.
- First of all, we are going to be talking about the "Era of Complexity".
- Then, I will talk about the key strategies that we are going to employ during the next three years.
- Then, we will talk about the financial targets associated with those strategies.
3
Megatrends Bring Greater Complexity to the Semiconductor Industry
High-end /
Era of
High-Technology
Complexity
Megatrends
Semiconductor Devices
Technological breakthrough
X
Rising environmental issues
Geopolitical risk
Supply Chain /
Ecosystem
Re-distribution
AI Everywhere
4
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- The environment surrounding the world is changing fairly drastically now.
- There has been breakthroughs in technology combined with efforts to improve the sustainability of the global environment are driving innovation and driving demand for high-performance semiconductors.
- On the other hand, there is rising geopolitical risks have led to increased semiconductor production capacity and geographical re-distribution.
- The growing demand for high-performance semiconductors, which require high technology for manufacturing, and the diversification of value chains are bringing this "Era of Complexity" to the semiconductor industry.
- Actually, we have been focusing on this now since the 2010s and we recognize that the complexity will have a significant impact on the direction of our business.
- To respond these, we formulated our "Grand Design" in 2018 and have implemented two medium-term plans over the last six years.
- This picture illustrates the multiplying effects of both the complexity of the devices and the complexity of the supply chains and put together creates a lot of opportunity for our industry and for the company.
4
MTP1&2 : Invested in ATE, Adjacent, and Global Footprint
1 Product portfolio
2 Adjacent Markets
3 Global Footprint
Data Center
Automotive Industrial
Phone/PC
>1,000
/ AI
/ IoT
/AR-VR
customer sites
Cloud
Edge
>7,000
HPC
V93000 Digital
employees
Power
Go
>50
V93000 PAC
UP
Device
offices in 18 regions
RF
V93000 WSRF
Go
Tester
Go
SLT
Left
Right
HBM
T583X
DRAM/
T583X / T5503HS2
Go
NVM
Down
Image
T2000 ISS
Sensor
Display
T6391
Driver
5
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- In the past two mid-term plans, we accomplished three major achievements.
- The first achievement was the creation of an unparalleled product portfolio by investing in the development of semiconductor test equipment.
- It is no exaggeration to say that there is no semiconductor that cannot be measured by our semiconductor test equipment, such as:
- cutting-edgeHPC/AI devices and HBM used in data centers for generative AI,
- and power management ICs, which are in growing demand for automobiles and industrials,
- and image sensor, display drivers, and others that are widely used in automotive and consumer electronics.
- The investments in our core businesses during the mid-term plan 1 and 2 over the last six years have created the foundation for future growth.
- Second, we made strategic and complementary investments mainly in the field of adjacent areas. As a result, in addition to strengthening our existing core markets we have expanded our business scale into the areas of "system-level test", "test interfaces and sockets", and "data infrastructure".
- Thirdly, we have meticulously placed our bases where semiconductor-industries around the world have expanded and we have strengthened our personnel in the development area and R&D, sales, and support in each of these regions.
- This has enabled us to build strong relationships with our customers, which had led us to a very advantageous position.
5
Customer and Market Trust
Semiconductor Tester Market Share
Sales
CY17
CY23
FY17
MTP2 Results
58%
(FY21-23 Average)
36%
¥207.2B
¥487.9B
Market Capitalization
Industry Leadership
Mar. 2018
May 2024
¥400B ¥4,000B
The 5th Consecutive Year Ranked the #1 Large Supplier of Chip Making Equipment
6
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- This is what it all resulted in. We have been able to earn the trust of our customers in the market, and we have recorded significant growth in market share, revenue, and market capital.
- We have recorded significant growth in market share from 36% in 2017 to 58% last year.
- Our revenue has multiplied by 2.4 times and our market cap has gone up 10 times.
- In addition, we have become the No. 1 market leader in research company's customer satisfaction surveys for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024.
6
Change of Semiconductor Industry
(B$)
Global Semiconductor Sales
1,200
Era of
Era of
Complexity
1,000
Capital Scaling
800
600
400
200
PC & Internet
Smartphone
AI Everywhere
0
2000
2001 2002
2003 2004
2005
2006 2007
2008 2009
2010 2011
2012
2013 2014
2015 2016
2017
2018 2019
2020 2021
2022 2023
2024
2025 2026
2027 2028
2029
2030 2031
2032 2033
Source: TechInsights Inc.
7
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- Let's look at semiconductor market growth and the driver of the market.
- As you all know and expected, the Semiconductor market will reach to 1 trillion US dollars in 2030s.
- In late 1990s with personal computers and the internet, then mid-2010s with widespread of smartphones adoption, the semiconductor industry was already in the "Era of Capital Scaling", which then turned into now what we call the "Era of Complexity".
- The "Era of Capital Scaling", was needed to keep up with the evolving technology, increasing demand, and the more you needed equipment, the more you needed to scale.
- However, there have been increased calls now for technical constraints such as slowing of Moore's law, and growing technical and social demands to reduce power consumption.
- On the other hand, the rapid social implementation of AI, generative AI, requires more advanced computing power.
- To meet these conflicting demands, the semiconductor industry is working to combine and optimize a variety of technologies, giving rise to what can be described as the "Era of Complexity."
- And that complexity is accelerating.
7
Acceleration of "Era of Complexity" - Technology
8
Exploding
3D CHIPLETS
HETEROGENEOUS
Memory
Test Complexity
INTEGRATION
TEST CHALLENGE
Wall
Power
IO Wall
Wall
Interdependency
Scaling
Energy
Wall
Efficiency
Device
Complexity
ADVANTEST TECHNOLOGY / ASSET INVESTMENT
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- Now we are talking specifically about the "Era of complexity" first, from the technology side.
- The issue is that somebody can be summarized in the diagram on the left, for example all six circles are issues that are connected. It means that they are interdependently important for the complexity, but they're also interrelated.
- There is a multiplying effect. The connection and dependency becomes much stronger and tighter for more advanced computing like AI.
- Therefore, test intensity grows in the "Era of Complexity" and this will be driving a degree of interdependency, for which test solutions will be needed.
- Then, if we move to the right side now, we can look at the value that advance test brings.
- The proliferation of AI, the value chain is driving challenges of integrating the advanced computing capabilities such as learning, inferencing, and generation into a single device.
- In order to address all of these challenges, there are more interdependencies and more value that Advantest can bring with our assets shown in the brighter wine red circle.
8
Acceleration of "Era of Complexity" - Supply Chain
9
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Billing Increase by Region (CAGR)
26.64%
11.73%
14.13%
12.62%
8.51%
7.37%
6.06%
5.69%
4.07% 4.43%
1.79%
Europe
Taiwan
China
Korea
Japan
North America
ROW
-3.44%
-3.12%
2005-20142014-2023
-7.19%
Source: SEAJ, SEMI, SEMI Japan
Advantest Location
Regional Headquarters
R&D / Manufacturing
▲ Sales and Support Office
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- Also, as I mentioned earlier about the world complexities, this picture illustrates some of the changing dynamics.
- Today, the environmental requirements, demographic shifts, and political issues are driving the reorganization of semiconductor production bases and capacity.
- Global supply chains continue to expand and strengthen, there is a mix of directions closely related to supply chains within countries and regions, increasing the complexity of semiconductor production.
- I would say Advantest, over the last many decades already has worked to place ourselves strategically around the globe and now we are re bearing the fruits of the good fortune of having mapped ourselves to where the semiconductor supply chain is moving.
9
New vision statement
Be the Most Trusted
and Valued
Test Solution Company
in the Semiconductor
Value Chain
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- So, all of this is meant to say that we are in good shape and we are continuing the efforts that we put in place already.
- To respond to the "Era of Complexity" that we have just discussed, we have updated our vision statement as a company, which is to be the most trusted and valued test solutions company in the semiconductor value chain.
- So, let me just highlight the three important words in that statement, which is "trusted", "valued", and "solutions". We selected these three essential words to walk through the "Era of Complexity".
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Advantest Corporation published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 10:20:49 UTC.