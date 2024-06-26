ADVANTEST TECHNOLOGY / ASSET INVESTMENT

Now we are talking specifically about the "Era of complexity" first, from the technology side.

The issue is that somebody can be summarized in the diagram on the left, for example all six circles are issues that are connected. It means that they are interdependently important for the complexity, but they're also interrelated.

There is a multiplying effect. The connection and dependency becomes much stronger and tighter for more advanced computing like AI.

Therefore, test intensity grows in the "Era of Complexity" and this will be driving a degree of interdependency, for which test solutions will be needed.

Then, if we move to the right side now, we can look at the value that advance test brings.

The proliferation of AI, the value chain is driving challenges of integrating the advanced computing capabilities such as learning, inferencing, and generation into a single device.