growth domains to continue to expand. While our total market share as a company is 58%,

we command considerably higher market shares in such high-growth domains. As such,

even if our market share were to fluctuate going forward, our position in both the SoC and

memory tester areas is one that we are very comfortable with.

We will refrain at present from describing our demand outlook for the computing/comms

market in quantitative terms, but we expect to see broader application of AI in the

consumer and infrastructure spaces over the next three years, including at the edge. The

associated memory market should also grow. As we noted in our presentation today, we

expect increased semiconductor testing complexity to drive test demand in these domains,

and by extension growth in market size and our sales.

Q5: Your R&D budget is 1.2x greater than under MTP2 in absolute terms but lower as a

percentage of your sales. You said that your strong customer base makes your R&D

efforts highly efficient, which makes sense, but does that not mean that your R&D budget

is based on continued growth in demand from your existing customers? Do you believe

that the R&D budget you have presented will prove sufficient when you think about R&D

designed to capture demand from a potential second or third key customer that could serve

as a demand driver for you or when you think about your need to address technological

inflections?

A5: The platform strategy that we have adopted enables us to respond to demand from

multiple customers when we develop a solution. Test solutions represent a need for a wide

range of customers that includes everything from major existing customers to new

semiconductor market entrants. As such, there are some needs for customization, but there

is also quite a lot of consistency in their requirements. Our platform strategy, which

enables us to provide comprehensive coverage for those needs, gives us the best R&D

efficiency. We have always stayed abreast of long-term technological trends by

maintaining dialogues on test solution needs with the semiconductor designers that work

for multiple key customers with whom we have established close relations. We repay our

customers for that engagement by providing them with the optimal test solutions. We

expect our platform strategy to also put us at an advantage in terms of welcoming new

customers to the ecosystem that we have built around us, which should lead to even