TOKYO, Japan-April 10, 2024-Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that it has entered into a technical partnership with Toray Engineering Co., Ltd. to promote efficient production technology for mini/microLED displays. This collaboration aims to accelerate the expansion of the mini/microLED display market and encourage the adoption of microLED displays through the joint provision of integrated data linkage solutions for manufacturing.
In partnering together, the two companies will offer display manufacturers their combined inspection, transfer, and mounting technologies, data analysis technologies, and manufacturing-related technologies, enhancing customer production efficiency that benefits the mini/microLED display market.
MicroLED displays use an emerging flat-panel display technology that does not require backlighting, thus greatly reducing energy requirements while offering pixel-level light control and a high contrast ratio. The technology is more environmentally friendly than traditional display technology and will likely play a significant role as the market is expected to expand dramatically with the next generation of small and medium-sized displays used in smartwatches, automotive displays, and large displays for home and business use.
A microLED display is a substrate covered with tiny LED chips just tens of micrometers square. For a 4K microLED, approximately 25 million tiny LEDs must be precisely arranged on the substrate. Defect rates for these LEDs run at several percent, and defective devices must be eliminated during the production process, so manufacturing them requires advanced technological capabilities and material usage techniques.
Toray Engineering is a leader in manufacturing technology, with cutting-edge mounting and inspection technology that integrates innovation across all processes of visual inspection, laser transcription, mounting, and repair into its production technology and equipment for mini/micro LED displays. Combining Toray Engineering's manufacturing expertise with Advantest's data coordination capabilities across manufacturing equipment and processes, data analysis technology, and test technology makes it possible to efficiently identify the cause of defective LEDs.
Through their partnership, Advantest and Toray Engineering will work to develop even more efficient and high-quality mini/micro LED display manufacturing technology and contribute to global sustainability by popularizing next-generation environmentally friendly displays.
Toray Engineering is a global leader in innovative engineering technologies. Established in 1960, we have been designing and providing plant construction and FA equipment, as well as state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and equipment such as FPD/semiconductor production equipment, films, and display materials. Under our business brand "TRENG", we contribute to society by creating new value and realizing solutions to bring about a sustainable society.
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.
