2024/04/10 Topics

TOKYO, Japan-April 10, 2024-Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that it has entered into a technical partnership with Toray Engineering Co., Ltd. to promote efficient production technology for mini/microLED displays. This collaboration aims to accelerate the expansion of the mini/microLED display market and encourage the adoption of microLED displays through the joint provision of integrated data linkage solutions for manufacturing.

In partnering together, the two companies will offer display manufacturers their combined inspection, transfer, and mounting technologies, data analysis technologies, and manufacturing-related technologies, enhancing customer production efficiency that benefits the mini/microLED display market.

MicroLED displays use an emerging flat-panel display technology that does not require backlighting, thus greatly reducing energy requirements while offering pixel-level light control and a high contrast ratio. The technology is more environmentally friendly than traditional display technology and will likely play a significant role as the market is expected to expand dramatically with the next generation of small and medium-sized displays used in smartwatches, automotive displays, and large displays for home and business use.

A microLED display is a substrate covered with tiny LED chips just tens of micrometers square. For a 4K microLED, approximately 25 million tiny LEDs must be precisely arranged on the substrate. Defect rates for these LEDs run at several percent, and defective devices must be eliminated during the production process, so manufacturing them requires advanced technological capabilities and material usage techniques.

Toray Engineering is a leader in manufacturing technology, with cutting-edge mounting and inspection technology that integrates innovation across all processes of visual inspection, laser transcription, mounting, and repair into its production technology and equipment for mini/micro LED displays. Combining Toray Engineering's manufacturing expertise with Advantest's data coordination capabilities across manufacturing equipment and processes, data analysis technology, and test technology makes it possible to efficiently identify the cause of defective LEDs.

Through their partnership, Advantest and Toray Engineering will work to develop even more efficient and high-quality mini/micro LED display manufacturing technology and contribute to global sustainability by popularizing next-generation environmentally friendly displays.