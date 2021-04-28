Log in
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
  Report
Advantest : Notification Partial amendment of the FY2020 Financial Briefing

04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2021

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Yoshiaki Yoshida

Representative Director, President & CEO

(Stock Code Number: 6857)

CONTACT:

Atsushi Fujita

Director and Managing Executive Officer

Executive Vice President, Corporate Administration Group

Phone: +81-(0)3-3214-7500

Notification : Partial amendment of the FY2020 Financial Briefing

Advantest Corporation would like to announce a revision made to the FY2020 Financial Briefing released on April 27, 2021. This is due to an incorrect number, which requires the necessary amendment as shown below.

1. Amended Part

Page 8 FY20 4Q Summary of Result Backlog FY20 Year-over-year growth rate

Before revision】＋15.6%

After revision】＋19.6%

2. Contents of the amendment

Please refer to the following page. Amendment is underlined.

End

FY20 4Q Summary of Results

Before revision

¥B

FY19

4Q

FY20

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

QoQ

YoY

Forecast

Actual

(Δ)

(%)

(Δ)

(%)

Orders

65.9

58.3

72.9

90.7

61.5

64.1

95.1

89.3

109.9

+14.9

+15.7%

+19.2

+21.2%

Sales

66.2

71.6

69.9

68.2

66.7

77.4

78.1

82.8

90.6

+12.5

+16.1%

+22.4

+32.8%

Gross Profit

39.4

41.0

39.4

36.7

38.0

41.6

40.2

-

48.5

+8.3

+20.6%

+11.8

+32.0%

Gross Margin

59.5%

57.3%

56.4%

53.8%

56.9%

53.9%

51.5%

-

53.5%

+2.0pts

-0.3pts

Operating Income

15.2

17.7

14.2

11.6

13.5

17.4

15.3

20.8

24.5

+9.3

+61.1%

+13.0

+112.0%

Operating Margin

22.9%

24.8%

20.4%

17.0%

20.2%

22.6%

19.5%

25.1%

27.1%

+7.6pts

+10.1pts

Income Before Tax

14.9

18.4

14.5

10.8

12.9

16.4

13.9

20.8

26.4

+12.6

+91.0%

+15.6

+144.5%

Net Income

12.1

14.7

11.9

14.8

10.6

13.9

12.0

25.0

33.3

+21.2

+176.6%

+18.4

+124.5%

Net Income Margin

18.3%

20.5%

17.1%

21.7%

15.8%

18.0%

15.4%

30.2%

36.7%

+21.3pts

+15.0pts

Backlog increased due to M&A

+4.2

Backlog

74.6

61.3

64.3

91.0

85.7

72.5

89.5

96.0

108.8

+19.3

+21.6%

+17.8

+15.6%

Exchange Rate

1 US$

¥111

¥108

¥108

¥110

¥108

¥107

¥105

¥105

¥104

¥1 Appreciation

¥6 Appreciation

1 Euro

¥125

¥121

¥119

¥121

¥118

¥123

¥124

¥125

¥127

¥3 Depreciation

¥6 Depreciation

8

All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION

FY20 4Q Summary of Results

After revision

¥B

FY19

4Q

FY20

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

QoQ

YoY

Forecast

Actual

(Δ)

(%)

(Δ)

(%)

Orders

65.9

58.3

72.9

90.7

61.5

64.1

95.1

89.3

109.9

+14.9

+15.7%

+19.2

+21.2%

Sales

66.2

71.6

69.9

68.2

66.7

77.4

78.1

82.8

90.6

+12.5

+16.1%

+22.4

+32.8%

Gross Profit

39.4

41.0

39.4

36.7

38.0

41.6

40.2

-

48.5

+8.3

+20.6%

+11.8

+32.0%

Gross Margin

59.5%

57.3%

56.4%

53.8%

56.9%

53.9%

51.5%

-

53.5%

+2.0pts

-0.3pts

Operating Income

15.2

17.7

14.2

11.6

13.5

17.4

15.3

20.8

24.5

+9.3

+61.1%

+13.0

+112.0%

Operating Margin

22.9%

24.8%

20.4%

17.0%

20.2%

22.6%

19.5%

25.1%

27.1%

+7.6pts

+10.1pts

Income Before Tax

14.9

18.4

14.5

10.8

12.9

16.4

13.9

20.8

26.4

+12.6

+91.0%

+15.6

+144.5%

Net Income

12.1

14.7

11.9

14.8

10.6

13.9

12.0

25.0

33.3

+21.2

+176.6%

+18.4

+124.5%

Net Income Margin

18.3%

20.5%

17.1%

21.7%

15.8%

18.0%

15.4%

30.2%

36.7%

+21.3pts

+15.0pts

Backlog increased due to M&A

+4.2

Backlog

74.6

61.3

64.3

91.0

85.7

72.5

89.5

96.0

108.8

+19.3

+21.6%

+17.8

+19.6%

Exchange Rate

1 US$

¥111

¥108

¥108

¥110

¥108

¥107

¥105

¥105

¥104

¥1 Appreciation

¥6 Appreciation

1 Euro

¥125

¥121

¥119

¥121

¥118

¥123

¥124

¥125

¥127

¥3 Depreciation

¥6 Depreciation

8

All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
