Advantest : Notification Partial amendment of the FY2020 Financial Briefing

April 28, 2021

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Notification : Partial amendment of the FY2020 Financial Briefing

Advantest Corporation would like to announce a revision made to the FY2020 Financial Briefing released on April 27, 2021. This is due to an incorrect number, which requires the necessary amendment as shown below.

1. Amended Part

Page 8 FY20 4Q Summary of Result Backlog FY20 Year-over-year growth rate

【Before revision】＋15.6% 【After revision】＋19.6%

2. Contents of the amendment

Please refer to the following page. Amendment is underlined.

