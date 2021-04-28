Advantest : Notification Partial amendment of the FY2020 Financial Briefing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 28, 2021
ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Yoshiaki Yoshida
Representative Director, President & CEO
(Stock Code Number: 6857)
CONTACT:
Atsushi Fujita
Director and Managing Executive Officer
Executive Vice President, Corporate Administration Group
Phone: +81-(0)3-3214-7500
Notification : Partial amendment of the FY2020 Financial Briefing
Advantest Corporation would like to announce a revision made to the FY2020 Financial Briefing released on April 27, 2021. This is due to an incorrect number, which requires the necessary amendment as shown below.
1. Amended Part
Page 8 FY20 4Q Summary of Result Backlog FY20 Year-over-year growth rate
|
【Before revision】＋15.6%
|
【After revision】＋19.6%
2. Contents of the amendment
Please refer to the following page. Amendment is underlined.
End
|
FY20 4Q Summary of Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before revision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥B）
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
4Q
|
FY20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
|
QoQ
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
Actual
|
(Δ)
|
(%)
|
(Δ)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orders
|
|
65.9
|
58.3
|
72.9
|
90.7
|
61.5
|
64.1
|
95.1
|
89.3
|
|
109.9
|
+14.9
|
|
+15.7%
|
+19.2
|
+21.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
66.2
|
71.6
|
69.9
|
68.2
|
66.7
|
77.4
|
78.1
|
82.8
|
|
90.6
|
+12.5
|
|
+16.1%
|
+22.4
|
+32.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
39.4
|
41.0
|
39.4
|
36.7
|
38.0
|
41.6
|
40.2
|
-
|
|
48.5
|
+8.3
|
|
+20.6%
|
+11.8
|
+32.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
59.5%
|
57.3%
|
56.4%
|
53.8%
|
56.9%
|
53.9%
|
51.5%
|
-
|
|
53.5%
|
+2.0pts
|
|
-0.3pts
|
|
Operating Income
|
15.2
|
17.7
|
14.2
|
11.6
|
13.5
|
17.4
|
15.3
|
20.8
|
|
24.5
|
+9.3
|
|
+61.1%
|
+13.0
|
+112.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Margin
|
22.9%
|
24.8%
|
20.4%
|
17.0%
|
20.2%
|
22.6%
|
19.5%
|
25.1%
|
|
27.1%
|
+7.6pts
|
|
+10.1pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Tax
|
14.9
|
18.4
|
14.5
|
10.8
|
12.9
|
16.4
|
13.9
|
20.8
|
|
26.4
|
+12.6
|
|
+91.0%
|
+15.6
|
+144.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
12.1
|
14.7
|
11.9
|
14.8
|
10.6
|
13.9
|
12.0
|
25.0
|
|
33.3
|
+21.2
|
|
+176.6%
|
+18.4
|
+124.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Margin
|
18.3%
|
20.5%
|
17.1%
|
21.7%
|
15.8%
|
18.0%
|
15.4%
|
30.2%
|
|
36.7%
|
+21.3pts
|
|
+15.0pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog increased due to M&A
|
|
|
|
+4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog
|
|
74.6
|
61.3
|
64.3
|
91.0
|
85.7
|
72.5
|
89.5
|
96.0
|
|
108.8
|
+19.3
|
|
+21.6%
|
+17.8
|
+15.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange Rate
|
1 US$
|
¥111
|
¥108
|
¥108
|
¥110
|
¥108
|
¥107
|
¥105
|
¥105
|
|
¥104
|
¥1 Appreciation
|
¥6 Appreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Euro
|
¥125
|
¥121
|
¥119
|
¥121
|
¥118
|
¥123
|
¥124
|
¥125
|
|
¥127
|
¥3 Depreciation
|
¥6 Depreciation
|
|
|
8
|
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY20 4Q Summary of Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After revision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥B）
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
4Q
|
FY20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
|
QoQ
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
Actual
|
(Δ)
|
(%)
|
(Δ)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orders
|
|
65.9
|
58.3
|
72.9
|
90.7
|
61.5
|
64.1
|
95.1
|
89.3
|
|
109.9
|
+14.9
|
|
+15.7%
|
+19.2
|
+21.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
66.2
|
71.6
|
69.9
|
68.2
|
66.7
|
77.4
|
78.1
|
82.8
|
|
90.6
|
+12.5
|
|
+16.1%
|
+22.4
|
+32.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
39.4
|
41.0
|
39.4
|
36.7
|
38.0
|
41.6
|
40.2
|
-
|
|
48.5
|
+8.3
|
|
+20.6%
|
+11.8
|
+32.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
59.5%
|
57.3%
|
56.4%
|
53.8%
|
56.9%
|
53.9%
|
51.5%
|
-
|
|
53.5%
|
+2.0pts
|
|
-0.3pts
|
|
Operating Income
|
15.2
|
17.7
|
14.2
|
11.6
|
13.5
|
17.4
|
15.3
|
20.8
|
|
24.5
|
+9.3
|
|
+61.1%
|
+13.0
|
+112.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Margin
|
22.9%
|
24.8%
|
20.4%
|
17.0%
|
20.2%
|
22.6%
|
19.5%
|
25.1%
|
|
27.1%
|
+7.6pts
|
|
+10.1pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Tax
|
14.9
|
18.4
|
14.5
|
10.8
|
12.9
|
16.4
|
13.9
|
20.8
|
|
26.4
|
+12.6
|
|
+91.0%
|
+15.6
|
+144.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
12.1
|
14.7
|
11.9
|
14.8
|
10.6
|
13.9
|
12.0
|
25.0
|
|
33.3
|
+21.2
|
|
+176.6%
|
+18.4
|
+124.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Margin
|
18.3%
|
20.5%
|
17.1%
|
21.7%
|
15.8%
|
18.0%
|
15.4%
|
30.2%
|
|
36.7%
|
+21.3pts
|
|
+15.0pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog increased due to M&A
|
|
|
|
+4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog
|
|
74.6
|
61.3
|
64.3
|
91.0
|
85.7
|
72.5
|
89.5
|
96.0
|
|
108.8
|
+19.3
|
|
+21.6%
|
+17.8
|
+19.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange Rate
|
1 US$
|
¥111
|
¥108
|
¥108
|
¥110
|
¥108
|
¥107
|
¥105
|
¥105
|
|
¥104
|
¥1 Appreciation
|
¥6 Appreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Euro
|
¥125
|
¥121
|
¥119
|
¥121
|
¥118
|
¥123
|
¥124
|
¥125
|
|
¥127
|
¥3 Depreciation
|
¥6 Depreciation
|
|
|
8
|
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Advantest Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:02:07 UTC.