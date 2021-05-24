Advantest : Second Mid-Term Management Plan (FY2021-FY2023)（presentation）
05/24/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Second Mid-Term Management Plan (MTP2: FY2021～FY2023)
May 24th, 2021
Advantest Corporation
Yoshiaki Yoshida
Representative Director, President & CEO
2
All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Agenda
Review of Previous Mid-Term Plan (MTP1: FY2018-FY2020)
Business Environment Survey & Grand Design Update
New Mid-Term Plan (MTP2: FY2021-FY2023)
Enhancement of ESG Initiatives
3
Review of Previous Mid-Term Plan
(MTP1: FY2018-FY2020)
4
MTP1: Achieved all key management metrics
Results significantly exceeded all MTP1 numerical key management metrics
MTP1 Numerical Targets
MTP1 Results
FY2015-17
Targets (FY2018-20 Average)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2018-20
Average
Conservative
Base
Results
Results
Results
Average
Sales
¥175.1B
¥230.0B
¥250.0B
¥282.5B
¥275.9B
¥312.8B
¥290.4B
Operating
9％
15％
17％
22.9%
21.3%
22.6%
22.3%
Margin
ROE
12％
15％
18％
35.3%
24.9%
27.3%
29.1%
EPS
¥74
¥135
¥170
¥302
¥270
¥354
¥309
5
