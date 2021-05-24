Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Advantest Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Advantest : Second Mid-Term Management Plan (FY2021-FY2023)（presentation）

05/24/2021
Second Mid-Term Management Plan (MTP2: FY2021～FY2023)

May 24th, 2021

Advantest Corporation

Yoshiaki Yoshida

Representative Director, President & CEO

NOTE

Accounting Standards

  • Our results and outlook, described in this presentation, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements

  • This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on Advantest's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements include, among other things, the discussion of Advantest's business strategy, outlook and expectations as to market and business developments, production and capacity plans. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Advantest's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Use of These Materials

  • The information contained in this presentation is protected under intellectual property laws, such as copyright law, patent law, trademark law and design law, and other laws and statutes of each country and various treaties. Any use (modification, copying, diversion, etc.) of this information that goes beyond that which is clearly authorized by law and statutes, and is not approved in writing by our company in advance, is forbidden.

2

All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Agenda

  1. Review of Previous Mid-Term Plan (MTP1: FY2018-FY2020)
  2. Business Environment Survey & Grand Design Update
  3. New Mid-Term Plan (MTP2: FY2021-FY2023)
  4. Enhancement of ESG Initiatives

3

All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Review of Previous Mid-Term Plan

(MTP1: FY2018-FY2020)

4

All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION

MTP1: Achieved all key management metrics

Results significantly exceeded all MTP1 numerical key management metrics

MTP1 Numerical Targets

MTP1 Results

FY2015-17

Targets (FY2018-20 Average)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2018-20

Average

Conservative

Base

Results

Results

Results

Average

Sales

¥175.1B

¥230.0B

¥250.0B

¥282.5B

¥275.9B

¥312.8B

¥290.4B

Operating

9

15

17

22.9%

21.3%

22.6%

22.3%

Margin

ROE

12

15

18

35.3%

24.9%

27.3%

29.1%

EPS

¥74

¥135

¥170

¥302

¥270

¥354

¥309

5

All Rights Reserved - ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 305 B 2 804 M 2 804 M
Net income 2021 60 000 M 551 M 551 M
Net cash 2021 148 B 1 356 M 1 356 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 1 856 B 17 039 M 17 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 494
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advantest Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10 873,29 JPY
Last Close Price 9 450,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshiaki Yoshida Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Hans-Juergen Wagner Director & Head-Test Technology
Kazuhiro Yamashita General Manager-Technology Development
Atsushi Fujita Director & Head-Administration
Osamu Karatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTEST CORPORATION22.25%17 039
KLA CORPORATION19.79%47 539
TERADYNE, INC.4.16%20 763
LASERTEC CORPORATION46.49%14 684
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO.,LTD-29.75%3 646
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.16.26%1 766