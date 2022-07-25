Log in
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-25 am EDT
7490.00 JPY   -0.66%
03:05aAdvantest to Feature Latest PCIe Gen. 5 CXL and NVMe Testing Solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2022
AQ
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin's Shares Tank 10%
MT
07/20Japan's Nikkei ends at 6-week high on tech boost
RE
Advantest to Feature Latest PCIe Gen. 5 CXL and NVMe Testing Solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2022

07/25/2022 | 03:06am EDT
The Conference Returns as A Live In-person Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest storage and memory test solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2022, the largest conference featuring memory and its storage applications, on August 2-4. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 conference will welcome in-person exhibitors and attendees back to the Santa Clara Convention Center. Advantest is a gold sponsor.

Product Displays
In booth #634, Advantest will showcase the MPT3000 solid state drive (SSD) test systems as well as interface solutions that address test requirements associated with PCI Express fifth generation (PCIe Gen. 5), Compute Express Link (CXL) and NVMe SSDs. Advantest also will showcase their all-in-one, turnkey NAND test solutions featuring the T5851-STM16G tester capable of nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) system-level test, T5835 high-speed memory test solution and T5221 NAND/NVM multi wafer-test solution.

Technical Participation
In addition to product exhibits, Kean-Yau Chaw, an application engineer at Advantest, will present “Challenges in Zoned Namespace Testing” during the ZNS: An Endurance Architecture – Part 1 track at 8:35 a.m. on August 2nd, while Justin Treon, an application engineer at Advantest, will present a paper on “Challenges in PCIe Gen 5 CXL Testing” during the TEST-302-1: Testing Part 1 track at 1:25 p.m. on August 4th.

For the very latest information from the leader in test solutions, follow Advantest on Twitter @Advantest_ATE.

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Cassandra Koenig
Cassandra.Koenig@advantest.com


Financials
Sales 2023 496 B 3 645 M 3 645 M
Net income 2023 111 B 817 M 817 M
Net cash 2023 137 B 1 009 M 1 009 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 1 432 B 10 519 M 10 519 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Advantest Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 7 540,00 JPY
Average target price 10 420,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiaki Yoshida Managing Executive Officer
Atsushi Fujita Director, Head-Compliance & Administration
Koichi Tsukui Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kazuhiro Yamashita Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Osamu Karatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-30.83%10 519
KLA CORPORATION-17.69%52 832
TERADYNE INC.-38.57%16 094
LASERTEC CORPORATION-47.63%12 242
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-15.30%4 348
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.00%4 162