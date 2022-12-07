Advantest to Showcase Latest IC Test Solutions at SEMICON Japan, December 14-16 in Tokyo

Technology Leader to Exhibit Wide Spectrum of Test Technologies Including Its New inteXcell Test Cell

TOKYO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature over a dozen of its latest products and services at the SEMICON Japan trade show on December 14-16 in Tokyo. SEMICON Japan will be held as an in-person event this year at the Tokyo Big Sight.



Under the theme “Beyond the Technology Horizon,” Advantest’s exhibit will showcase its contributions to accelerating the development of revolutionary test technology, including AI, high-performance computing (HPC), cloud-based technologies and high-power ICs. In addition to showcasing advanced test technologies, Advantest will also highlight its ESG initiatives and action plans.

Exhibition

Advantest’s product showcase in booth #1549, located in East Hall 1, will demonstrate how the company is adding customer value to the evolving semiconductor value chain through various test solutions and services. This year’s displays will include:

NEW: inteXcell, first-ever fully integrated and unified test infrastructure to combine the T5835 tester into minimal-footprint test cells, ideal for advanced memory IC final testing

NEW: E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM) for precision review and classification of ultra-small photomask defects

NEW: XPS128+HV universal VI and power supply card for V93000 EXA Scale SoC test system that lowers the cost of test for power management ICs and other high-voltage devices

NEW: LCD HP multi-channel digitizer module that addresses high-accuracy and high-voltage measurement demands for testing emerging display driver ICs when combined with the T6391 SoC tester

T2000 SoC test systems with improving Rapid Development Kit (RDK) usability, which accelerates test program development for all SoCs, including complex automotive and power analog applications

NEW: MPT3000 solid state drive (SSD) test systems addressing test requirements associated with PCI Express fifth generation (PCIe Gen 5), Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) and NVMe SSDs

Die level test for 2.5D and 3D package devices with accurate die alignment technology

ACS open ecosystem enabling streaming data access and real-time analytics with integrated test software and hardware monitoring and control to improve semiconductor device yield, quality, and capacity

Software solutions and services, including CONNECT+ and Adaptive Probe Cleaning



Presentations

In addition to product displays, Shinji Hioki, ACS Business Development Director, Advantest America, will present “Data Analytics in the Chiplet Era” during the STS Test Session on December 14.

Sponsorship

Like previous years, Advantest is expressing its steadfast support for the industry as a gold-level sponsor of this year’s SEMICON Japan. Additionally, the company is sponsoring the new Advanced Packaging and Chiplet Summit (APCS), Gala networking dinner and Smart Mobility Pavilion.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

