  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Advantest Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:49 2022-12-15 pm EST
9520.00 JPY   -3.25%
12/15Japan's Nikkei falls to 1-week low on fears of economic slowdown
RE
12/12U.S. consults with Japan, Netherlands on chip restrictions as China pushes back
RE
12/11Japan's Nikkei slips on caution before Fed decision; tech stocks slide
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei falls to 1-week low on fears of economic slowdown

12/15/2022 | 10:03pm EST
TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Friday, tracking the sharp declines overnight on Wall Street, as interest rate hikes by major central banks fuelled fears of an economic slowdown.

The Nikkei index lost 1.54% to 27,620 by the midday break, after falling to 28,582.37, its lowest since Dec. 8. The index is set to lose 1% for the week.

The broader Topix slipped 0.74% to 1,959.39 and is on course to end the week little changed.

U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower overnight, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest one-day percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to battle inflation could lead to a recession.

"Japanese market tracked declines in overseas markets but the losses were as not as big as Wall Street's," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Supporting factors are the yen's decline against the dollar and expectations for domestic demand-related stocks, in particular, thanks to an inflow of foreign tourists."

Uniqlo brand-owner Fast Retailing fell 2.74% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, despite announcing a 3-to-1 stock split.

Chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest slipped 4.1% and 3.35%, respectively. Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 3.58%.

Bucking the trend, Toshiba rose 1.89% after a report said its preferred bidder, Japan Industrial Partners, is likely to secure financing of about 1.2 trillion yen ($1.46 billion) from banks for the buyout.

Cybozu surged 14.98% to become the top gainer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market after the software developer raised its annual profit forecast. ($1 = 137.2800 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -3.25% 9520 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.32% 92.051 Delayed Quote.11.07%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.15% 167.624 Delayed Quote.7.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.22091 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.16% 100.66 Delayed Quote.9.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.73307 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
CYBOZU, INC. 16.32% 2793 Delayed Quote.33.26%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.26% 146.156 Delayed Quote.10.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.0645 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -4.32% 80900 Delayed Quote.30.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.33% 1.658347 Delayed Quote.6.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012074 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.37% 0.6741 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.02% 87.299 Delayed Quote.10.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.63583 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
NIKKEI 225 -0.37% 28051.7 Real-time Quote.-2.21%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.43% 6073 Delayed Quote.14.89%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -4.21% 43880 Delayed Quote.-30.37%
TOPIX INDEX -1.05% 1953.11 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 2.11% 4750 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.32% 137.298 Delayed Quote.17.64%
All news about ADVANTEST CORPORATION
12/15Japan's Nikkei falls to 1-week low on fears of economic slowdown
RE
12/12U.S. consults with Japan, Netherlands on chip restrictions as China pushes back
RE
12/11Japan's Nikkei slips on caution before Fed decision; tech stocks slide
RE
12/09Wall Street Cues, Tech Strength Elevate Tokyo Stock Market
MT
12/09Japanese shares jump on Wall Street gains, China hopes
RE
12/08Japanese shares rise on Wall Street gains, hopes for China
RE
12/07Advantest : Script
PU
12/07Advantest to Showcase Latest IC Test Solutions at SEMICON Japan, December 14-16 in Toky..
GL
12/07Advantest Corporation to Showcase Latest IC Test Solutions At SEMICON Japan
CI
12/07Transcript : Advantest Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 544 B 3 953 M 3 953 M
Net income 2023 130 B 947 M 947 M
Net cash 2023 96 399 M 700 M 700 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 1 816 B 13 191 M 13 191 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
EV / Sales 2024 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advantest Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9 840,00 JPY
Average target price 10 553,85 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiaki Yoshida Managing Executive Officer
Atsushi Fujita Director, Head-Compliance & Administration
Koichi Tsukui Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kazuhiro Yamashita Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Osamu Karatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-8.99%13 583
KLA CORPORATION-5.56%57 567
LASERTEC CORPORATION-22.91%18 204
TERADYNE INC.-45.87%14 664
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-13.58%4 214
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.67%4 154