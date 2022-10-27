Japan's Nikkei pares losses as strong earnings offset Wall St slide

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
declined on Friday, but entered the midday break well off early
lows as traders digested strong corporate earnings from domestic
companies.
Markets were also waiting on a Bank of Japan policy
decision, which came during the lunch break, giving traders time
to digest the ramifications before the restart. Policy makers
kept stimulus setting unchanged, as was widely expected.
The Nikkei lost 0.35% to 27,248.20, after briefly
dipping below the psychological 27,000 mark for the first time
since Monday, as overnight losses on Wall Street weighed in
early trade.
The broader Topix recovered to rise 0.14% to
1,908.16.
For the week, the Nikkei is up 1.33%, while the Topix is
1.39% higher. Earnings season has picked up pace since Thursday
and reaches a peak next week.
"Starting with chip stocks, there have been a lot of strong
earnings results from Japanese corporations," said Maki Sawada,
a strategist at Nomura.
Ahead of the BOJ decision, Sawada said that keeping policy
steady should have limited impact on the market.
Rather, the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy setting meeting
next week is the top focus of the market right now, and should
limit any big moves going into the weekend, Sawada said.
Chip equipment maker Advantest jumped 3.59%, making
it the Nikkei's best performer after Toyota-owned truckmaker
Hino Motors, which rallied 5.71%.
Robot-maker Fanuc was the worst performer, sliding
6.2% after cutting its earnings forecast.
Winners and losers were almost evenly split on the Nikkei,
with 108 components rising and 107 lower, while 10 were flat.
Real estate and financials were the best-performing sectors,
while industrials and energy led losses.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Savio D'Souza)