    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
7260.00 JPY   -0.27%
02:26aJapan's Nikkei rises after coalition scores major election win
RE
07/10Japan's Nikkei touches one-month-high after coalition boosts majority
RE
07/08Advantest to Participate in SEMICON West 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on July 12-14
AQ
Japan's Nikkei rises after coalition scores major election win

07/11/2022 | 02:26am EDT
TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei ended 1% higher after the country's coalition government boosted its majority in the upper house of parliament in an election on Sunday.

The Nikkei share average advanced 1.11% to 26,812.30, after rising as much as 2% to its highest level since June 13. The broader Topix gained 1.44% to 1,914.66.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito won 76 of the 125 seats contested in the chamber, compared to 69 earlier, according to an exit poll by public broadcaster NHK.

The election was held two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dominant politician and power broker.

"The market was boosted by expectations for a long-term stability of Japan's political base," said Maki Sawada, strategist at Nomura Securities.

"But cautions ahead of corporate earnings reports may cap gains of the Nikkei this week, and concerns over a rise in new COVID-19 cases could weigh on sentiment."

Phone company KDDI rose 3.26% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing gained 0.94%.

Automaker Toyota Motor and Sony Group boosted the Topix, rising 1.94% and 2.11%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron weighed on the Nikkei, falling 1.38%, after Nomura Securities cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy".

Its peer Advantest edged 0.27% lower.

Yaskawa Electric, a robot maker seen as a leading indicator on Japanese manufacturers' earnings trend, fell 5.61%after its quarterly earnings missed market consensus.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -0.27% 7260 Delayed Quote.-33.21%
KDDI CORPORATION 3.26% 4433 Delayed Quote.27.69%
NIKKEI 225 0.10% 26517.19 Real-time Quote.-7.99%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.56% 898 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.63% 956 Delayed Quote.8.45%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 2.11% 11380 Delayed Quote.-23.01%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -1.38% 42950 Delayed Quote.-34.29%
TOPIX INDEX 1.44% 1914.66 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.23% 8210 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.94% 2152 Delayed Quote.0.26%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION -5.61% 4290 Delayed Quote.-19.41%
Financials
Sales 2023 499 B 3 668 M 3 668 M
Net income 2023 112 B 822 M 822 M
Net cash 2023 134 B 988 M 988 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 1 383 B 10 157 M 10 157 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 94,8%
