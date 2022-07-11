Japan's Nikkei rises after coalition scores major election win

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei ended 1% higher
after the country's coalition government boosted its majority in
the upper house of parliament in an election on Sunday.
The Nikkei share average advanced 1.11% to
26,812.30, after rising as much as 2% to its highest level since
June 13. The broader Topix gained 1.44% to 1,914.66.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and
its junior partner Komeito won 76 of the 125 seats contested in
the chamber, compared to 69 earlier, according to an exit poll
by public broadcaster NHK.
The election was held two days after the assassination of
former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dominant politician and
power broker.
"The market was boosted by expectations for a long-term
stability of Japan's political base," said Maki Sawada,
strategist at Nomura Securities.
"But cautions ahead of corporate earnings reports may cap
gains of the Nikkei this week, and concerns over a rise in new
COVID-19 cases could weigh on sentiment."
Phone company KDDI rose 3.26% and was the biggest
boost for the Nikkei. Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing
gained 0.94%.
Automaker Toyota Motor and Sony Group
boosted the Topix, rising 1.94% and 2.11%, respectively.
Bucking the trend, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo
Electron weighed on the Nikkei, falling 1.38%, after
Nomura Securities cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy".
Its peer Advantest edged 0.27% lower.
Yaskawa Electric, a robot maker seen as a leading
indicator on Japanese manufacturers' earnings trend, fell
5.61%after its quarterly earnings missed market consensus.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Arun Koyyur)