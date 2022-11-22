Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Advantest Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

(6857)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-22 am EST
8990.00 JPY   -1.43%
01:39aJapanese shares end higher; caution ahead of Fed minutes limit gains
RE
11/21Japanese shares rise on yen weakness, Shionogi shines
RE
11/21Berkshire Hathaway's Investment Sends Japanese Shares in Green on Monday
MT
Japanese shares end higher; caution ahead of Fed minutes limit gains

11/22/2022 | 01:39am EST
TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Tuesday, as the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar raised prospects of a better outlook for domestic manufacturers, although caution ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes of policy meeting limited gains.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.61% to close at 28,115. 74, while the broader Topix climbed 1.12% 1,994.75.

"There were no specific market-moving cues but investors liked the yen's weakness. Investors probably bought back stocks to cover their short positions ahead of a market holiday tomorrow as the yen may weaken further after comments from the Federal Reserve," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"But U.S. equities could fall if the markets find any hawkish remarks from Fed officials, which may trigger a sell-off in Japanese futures on Friday."

Japanese markets will be closed on Wednesday for a local holiday, while the U.S. markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The Fed's latest meeting's minutes is due in this holiday-shortened week.

The dollar advanced against most major currencies overnight, recouping recent losses, as traders shunned riskier currencies over concerns about the global economic outlook from the COVID-19 curbs in China.

In Japan, Shionogi & Co jumped 2.77% after the Yomiuri newspaper reported that the country's regulatory agency had compiled a report confirming the possible efficacy of the drugmaker's COVID-19 drug.

All the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose, with the utility sector, leading gains with a 2.24% jump. Insurers rose 2.07%.

Heavyweight chip-related Advantest fell 1.43%, while Tokyo Electron pared early losses to end 0.09% higher.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -1.43% 8990 Delayed Quote.-16.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.12% 93.78 Delayed Quote.12.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.66059 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.03% 167.999 Delayed Quote.7.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.18333 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.04% 105.619 Delayed Quote.15.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.74401 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.09% 145.465 Delayed Quote.10.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.0247 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.29% 1.734635 Delayed Quote.11.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012226 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.01% 0.6734 Delayed Quote.-14.26%
MIURA CO., LTD. -0.60% 3315 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.21% 86.813 Delayed Quote.9.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.33% 0.61156 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
NIKKEI 225 0.61% 28115.74 Real-time Quote.-3.10%
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 2.77% 7171 Delayed Quote.-14.12%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 0.09% 44790 Delayed Quote.-32.48%
TOPIX INDEX 1.12% 1994.75 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 141.961 Delayed Quote.21.86%
