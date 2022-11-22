Japanese shares end higher; caution ahead of Fed minutes limit gains

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher
on Tuesday, as the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar raised
prospects of a better outlook for domestic manufacturers,
although caution ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's
minutes of policy meeting limited gains.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.61% to close at
28,115. 74, while the broader Topix climbed 1.12%
1,994.75.
"There were no specific market-moving cues but investors
liked the yen's weakness. Investors probably bought back stocks
to cover their short positions ahead of a market holiday
tomorrow as the yen may weaken further after comments from the
Federal Reserve," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities.
"But U.S. equities could fall if the markets find any
hawkish remarks from Fed officials, which may trigger a sell-off
in Japanese futures on Friday."
Japanese markets will be closed on Wednesday for a local
holiday, while the U.S. markets will be closed for the
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
The Fed's latest meeting's minutes is due in this
holiday-shortened week.
The dollar advanced against most major currencies overnight,
recouping recent losses, as traders shunned riskier currencies
over concerns about the global economic outlook from the
COVID-19 curbs in China.
In Japan, Shionogi & Co jumped 2.77% after the
Yomiuri newspaper reported that the country's regulatory agency
had compiled a report confirming the possible efficacy of the
drugmaker's COVID-19 drug.
All the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
rose, with the utility sector, leading gains with a
2.24% jump. Insurers rose 2.07%.
Heavyweight chip-related Advantest fell 1.43%, while
Tokyo Electron pared early losses to end 0.09% higher.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi
Aich)