  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Advantex Marketing International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADX   CA00756J1049

ADVANTEX MARKETING INTERNATIONAL INC.

(ADX)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10/31 09:30:00 am EDT
0.005000 CAD    0.00%
05:15pCSE BULLETIN : Reinstatement - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (ADX)
NE
04:13pIIROC Trade Resumption - ADX
AQ
06/01Advantex marketing international inc
AQ
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (ADX)

06/03/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 3 juin/June 2022) - Effective at market open on June 6, 2022, Advantex Marketing International Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Further to bulletin 2022-0602, trading will be on a consolidated basis with the new CUSIP/ISIN.

_________________________________


À compter de l'ouverture du marché le 6 juin 2022, Advantex Marketing International Inc. sera réintégré à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Suite au bulletin 2022-0602, la négociation se fera sur une base consolidée avec le nouveau CUSIP/ISIN.

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

00756J 40 1

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA 00756J 40 1 9

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

00756J104/CA00756J1049

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,23 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net income 2021 -2,09 M -1,66 M -1,66 M
Net Debt 2021 7,14 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,27 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart ADVANTEX MARKETING INTERNATIONAL INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kelly E. Ambrose Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mukesh Sabharwal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Marc B. Lavine Independent Director
David Moscovitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTEX MARKETING INTERNATIONAL INC.0.00%1
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED-8.68%1 772
CARDLYTICS, INC.-56.12%989
EMRO., INCORPORATED.-15.48%155
HIGHCO2.00%112
MCH GROUP AG-22.00%108