CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (ADX)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 3 juin/June 2022) - Effective at market open on June 6, 2022, Advantex Marketing International Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Further to bulletin 2022-0602, trading will be on a consolidated basis with the new CUSIP/ISIN.

À compter de l'ouverture du marché le 6 juin 2022, Advantex Marketing International Inc. sera réintégré à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Suite au bulletin 2022-0602, la négociation se fera sur une base consolidée avec le nouveau CUSIP/ISIN.

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 00756J 40 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 00756J 40 1 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 00756J104/CA00756J1049

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com