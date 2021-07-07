Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advaxis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADXS   US0076243072

ADVAXIS, INC.

(ADXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADVAXIS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Advaxis, Inc. - ADXS

07/07/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Advaxis, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ADXS) (“the Company”) with Biosight Ltd. pursuant to which Advaxis shareholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-adxs/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ADVAXIS, INC.
03:48pADVAXIS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
BU
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Sit Out Recovery As Biotechs Weigh
MT
07/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Advaxis, Inc.
PR
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Under the Weather
MT
07/06Wall Street Set for Flat Open as Traders Return from Long Holiday Weekend
MT
07/06US Futures Subdued as Traders Return from Long Holiday Weekend
MT
07/06ADVAXIS  : Enters Merger Agreement With Blood Disease Treatments Firm Biosight
MT
07/06ADVAXIS  : and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement (Form 8-..
PU
07/06ADVAXIS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form ..
AQ
07/06ADVAXIS  : and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,62 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84,8 M 84,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 52,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ADVAXIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advaxis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVAXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,58 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 287%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Berlin President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
David Sidransky Chairman
Michael Grace Vice President-Technical Operations
Andres A. Gutiérrez Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Roni A. Appel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVAXIS, INC.66.91%71
MODERNA, INC.123.36%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG17.05%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.06%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.77%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-12.93%28 525