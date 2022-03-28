Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Advaxis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADXS   US0076243072

ADVAXIS, INC.

(ADXS)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/28 09:50:25 am EDT
0.12 USD   -2.48%
10:11aADVAXIS : Supplemental Proxy Statement Filed on March 28, 2022
PU
10:01aADVAXIS : Supplemental Proxy Statement
PU
03/17ADVAXIS : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advaxis : Supplemental Proxy Statement

03/28/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Supplemental Proxy Statement

March 28, 2022

On March 28, 2022, we issued a Supplemental Proxy Statement, which includes additional information about how to vote regarding Proposal No. 1 to be voted on at the Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for March 31, 2022.

The Supplemental Proxy Statement issued on March 28, 2022 is located here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1100397/000149315222007816/defa14a.htm. The additional information can be found on page 5 above "May I change my vote?"

The Definitive Proxy Statement is located here: https://www.advaxis.com/sec-filings/sec-filing/def-14a/0001493152-22-005564

As a reminder, the Special Meeting will be held entirely online. You will be able to attend and participate in the Special Meeting online by visiting http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADXS2022SM on March 31, 2022, beginning at 10:00 am, local time.

Disclaimer

Advaxis Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
