Advaxis : Supplemental Proxy Statement

Supplemental Proxy Statement

March 28, 2022

On March 28, 2022, we issued a Supplemental Proxy Statement, which includes additional information about how to vote regarding Proposal No. 1 to be voted on at the Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for March 31, 2022.

The Supplemental Proxy Statement issued on March 28, 2022 is located here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1100397/000149315222007816/defa14a.htm. The additional information can be found on page 5 above "May I change my vote?"

The Definitive Proxy Statement is located here: https://www.advaxis.com/sec-filings/sec-filing/def-14a/0001493152-22-005564

As a reminder, the Special Meeting will be held entirely online. You will be able to attend and participate in the Special Meeting online by visiting http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADXS2022SM on March 31, 2022, beginning at 10:00 am, local time.