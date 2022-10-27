Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Advenica AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVE   SE0006219473

ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

(ADVE)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05:06 2022-10-27 am EDT
9.580 SEK   +3.01%
Advenica : Finnish customer in the public sector places order worth MSEK 2,4 on Advenica's Cross Domain Solutions- products and services

10/27/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Advenica, the Swedish supplier of cybersecurity solutions, has received an order from a Finnish customer in the public sector. The order is worth MSEK 2,4 and concerns Cross Domain Solutions - products and services.

Advenica provides expertise and world-class high assurance cybersecurity solutions for critical information up to Top Secret classification. With these solutions countries, authorities and companies can raise information security and digitalize in a responsible way. Cross Domain Solutions enable strictly controlled and filtered information exchange between domains with different security or protection needs, for instance databases, servers, applications, or combinations thereof. Advenica has a range of Cross Domain Solutions - both for unidirectional information exchange and for bidirectional information exchange.

The Finnish office has now received a new order on these Cross Domain Solutions, both products and services. The order is worth MSEK 2,4, comes from a Finnish customer in the public sector and will be delivered during Q4 2022.

"Many networks require extra protection against manipulation and data leakage as they contain classified or sensitive information. Our solutions provide the necessary security safeguarding that no information leakage can occur. This way sensitive information is protected and one more step towards a safer world is created" says Mikael Puska, CEO Advenica Oy.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Puska, CEO Advenica Oy, +358 (0)50 304 6160, mikael.puska@advenica.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.45 CET on October 27th, 2022.

