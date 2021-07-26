Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Advenica AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVE   SE0006219473

ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

(ADVE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advenica : Finnish customer places order, worth MSEK 9, on Advenica's products and services

07/26/2021 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advenica provides expertise and unique, technically advanced, durable and future-proof high assurance cybersecurity solutions for critical data in motion up to Top Secret classification. The company has its head office in Malmö, Sweden and established itself in late 2016 in Helsinki, Finland. Since then, multiple Finnish customers within the public sector have chosen the European provider's certified encryption and segmentation products.

The new order from a customer within the Finnish public sector is worth MSEK 9 and concerns both products and services. Delivery is planned to autumn and winter 2021.

'We work with customers whose operations require high-assurance solutions to safeguard their most valuable information. Our products meet the very highest security requirements and with our solutions, customers can be sure to prevent intrusion, data leakage and manipulation of information worthy of protection' says Mikael Puska, CEO Advenica Oy.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Puska, CEO Advenica Oy, +358 (0)50 304 6160, mikael.puska@advenica.com

This information is information that Advenica AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.50 CET on July 26th, 2021.

Disclaimer

Advenica AB (publ) published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVENICA AB (PUBL)
10:18aADVENICA : Finnish customer places order, worth MSEK 9, on Advenica's products a..
PU
09:51aADVENICA : Finnish customer places order, worth MSEK 9, on Advenica's products a..
AQ
07/21Advenica AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
07/12ADVENICA : enters into a new agreement, worth MSEK 39, with a Swedish public org..
AQ
07/12ADVENICA : receives a new order, worth MSEK 20, from a Swedish public organisati..
AQ
07/12Advenica Receives A New Order Worth SEK 20 Million from A Swedish Public Orga..
CI
07/12Advenica Enters into New Agreement, Worth SEK 39 Million, with Swedish Public..
CI
07/07BLOG POST : 2 important pieces of advice on how society can become less vulnerab..
PU
06/28ADVENICA : receives order worth MSEK 19.2 with an option for an additional MSEK ..
AQ
06/28Advenica Receives Order from Swedish Authority
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 84,4 M 9,76 M 9,76 M
Net income 2020 -20,0 M -2,31 M -2,31 M
Net cash 2020 4,30 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 550 M 63,3 M 63,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ADVENICA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Advenica AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie Bengtsson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Per Wargéus Chairman
Richard Mauritsson Chief Information Technology Officer
Lars Nagy Vice President-Research & Development
Lotta Alessi Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVENICA AB (PUBL)238.60%39
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.38.94%91 917
GARMIN LTD.28.81%27 740
ALLEGION PLC19.59%12 493
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.92%10 068
ADT INC.32.99%9 185