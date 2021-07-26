Advenica : Finnish customer places order, worth MSEK 9, on Advenica's products and services

Advenica provides expertise and unique, technically advanced, durable and future-proof high assurance cybersecurity solutions for critical data in motion up to Top Secret classification. The company has its head office in Malmö, Sweden and established itself in late 2016 in Helsinki, Finland. Since then, multiple Finnish customers within the public sector have chosen the European provider's certified encryption and segmentation products.

The new order from a customer within the Finnish public sector is worth MSEK 9 and concerns both products and services. Delivery is planned to autumn and winter 2021.

'We work with customers whose operations require high-assurance solutions to safeguard their most valuable information. Our products meet the very highest security requirements and with our solutions, customers can be sure to prevent intrusion, data leakage and manipulation of information worthy of protection' says Mikael Puska, CEO Advenica Oy.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Puska, CEO Advenica Oy, +358 (0)50 304 6160, mikael.puska@advenica.com

This information is information that Advenica AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.50 CET on July 26th, 2021.

