Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Advenica AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVE   SE0006219473

ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

(ADVE)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:16 2022-11-22 am EST
8.190 SEK   +6.36%
03:56aAdvenica : launches ZoneGuard PE250 – a new and unique Security Gateway with high security
PU
03:36aAdvenica launches ZoneGuard PE250 - a new and unique Security Gateway with high security
AQ
11/21Advenica receives new order, worth 2.3 MSEK, on cybersecurity products from Wiener Netze GmbH
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advenica : launches ZoneGuard PE250 – a new and unique Security Gateway with high security

11/22/2022 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new ZoneGuard PE250 is built to bring high security and to secure digital information exchange for the enterprise market, and especially companies within critical infrastructure. Advenica has produced high assurance cybersecurity products for deference and government customers for nearly 30 years. We saw a similar need among critical infrastructure customers, but the requirements are quite different which is why we built a solution aimed for the enterprise segment.

ZoneGuard PE250 offers a customer-specific, yet simple, information policy-based solution, empowering your need to enable secure, precise information exchange between different security domains. The information transfer stands in focus, compared to network- and traffic-oriented solutions like a firewall. The Advenica ZoneGuard PE250 is an information exchange solution that focuses on your information, and purely the information allowed to be exchanged based on a policy defined by you. An information policy that defines exactly what should be allowed to be transferred across well-defined security domains. This way, the ZoneGuard PE250 prevents intrusion and maintains the integrity and the confidentiality of the network.

"This is an important launch for us with a fantastic product where we take the next step towards the enterprise market with Cross Domain Solution products accessible to more customers. Protecting their valuable information and being able to exchange data securely, is something that every organisation that works with sensitive information needs. The new product shows that Advenica is a leading player when it comes to high-trust solutions for customers with high information security requirements", Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica

For further information, please contact:

Marie Bengtsson, VD Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.35 CET on November 22nd, 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Advenica AB (publ) published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 08:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVENICA AB (PUBL)
03:56aAdvenica : launches ZoneGuard PE250 – a new and unique Security Gateway with high se..
PU
03:36aAdvenica launches ZoneGuard PE250 - a new and unique Security Gateway with high securit..
AQ
11/21Advenica receives new order, worth 2.3 MSEK, on cybersecurity products from Wiener Netz..
AQ
11/16Advenica : Watch our product launch live
PU
11/14Advenica Wins Order in Finland for Cross Domain Solutions
MT
11/14Advenica receives order worth MSEK 2,3 on Cross Domain Solutions-products and services ..
AQ
11/14Advenica Receives Order Worth SEK 2.3 Million on Cross Domain Solutions-Products and Se..
CI
11/02Solution Description : Secure log collection with Splunk
PU
10/27Advenica : Finnish customer in the public sector places order worth MSEK 2,4 on Advenica's..
PU
10/27Finnish customer in the public sector places order worth MSEK 2,4 on Advenica's Cross D..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 101 M 9,45 M 9,45 M
Net income 2021 -17,0 M -1,59 M -1,59 M
Net Debt 2021 8,19 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 339 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart ADVENICA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Advenica AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie Bengtsson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Per Wargéus Chairman
Patrik Åkesson Vice President-Research & Development
Lotta Alessi Chief Administrative Officer
Arne Mikael Sandberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVENICA AB (PUBL)-36.57%32
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.81%42 981
GARMIN LTD.-33.58%17 447
ALLEGION PLC-14.71%9 923
ADT INC.6.42%8 091
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-47.19%5 315