    ADVE   SE0006219473

ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

(ADVE)
Blog post: How insurance companies protect critical and personal information

08/04/2021 | 02:46am EDT
Read our new blog post!

Disclaimer

Advenica AB (publ) published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 84,4 M 9,82 M 9,82 M
Net income 2020 -20,0 M -2,33 M -2,33 M
Net cash 2020 4,30 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 630 M 73,2 M 73,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 35,0%
Advenica AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie Bengtsson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Per Wargéus Chairman
Richard Mauritsson Chief Information Technology Officer
Lars Nagy Vice President-Research & Development
Lotta Alessi Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVENICA AB (PUBL)288.26%73
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.24.59%87 206
GARMIN LTD.34.53%30 960
ALLEGION PLC18.41%12 361
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.64%9 912
ADT INC.35.41%8 820