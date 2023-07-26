Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK 2023 July Section 19A-1 Letter
Today at 02:07 pm
Share
Computershare, Inc.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
(NYSE: AVK)
Cusip: 00764C109
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0305 per share, or 26.02% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0867 per share, or 73.98% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2023 will be reported to shareholders in January 2024 on Form 1099-DIV.
Computershare, Inc.
Transfer Agent
July 2023
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 18:04:59 UTC.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in non-convertible income securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as technology, financial, communications, energy, basic materials and other. The investment advisor of the Fund is Advent Capital Management, LLC, which specializes in convertible and high-yield securities for institutional and individual investors.