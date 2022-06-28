Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK April 2022 Semiannual Report

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION OF FUND

PERFORMANCE (Unaudited) April 30, 2022

The individuals who are primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the portfolio (the "Portfolio Managers") of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (the "Fund" or "AVK") include Tracy Maitland (President and Chief Investment Officer of Advent), Paul Latronica (Managing Director of Advent) and Tony Huang (Director of Advent). Mr. Maitland and Mr. Latronica are portfolio managers and Mr. Huang is an associate portfolio manager. The Portfolio Managers are supported by teams of investment professionals who make investment decisions for the Fund's core portfolios of convertible bonds, the Fund's high yield securities investments and the Fund's leverage allocation, respectively. In the following interview, the management team discusses the convertible securities and high yield markets and Fund performance for the six-month period ended April 30, 2022.

Please describe the Fund's objective and management strategies.

The Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income producing securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and may invest up to 70% of its managed assets in non- convertible income securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities.

The Fund also uses a strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on up to 25% of the securities held in the portfolio. The objective of this strategy is to generate current gains from option premiums to enhance distributions payable to the holders of common shares. In addition, the Fund may invest in other derivatives, such as options purchased and written, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures contracts and swap agreements.

The Fund uses financial leverage to finance the purchase of additional securities. Although financial leverage may create an opportunity for increased return for shareholders, it also results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any losses. There is no assurance that the strategy will be successful. If income and gains earned on securities purchased with the financial leverage proceeds are greater than the cost of the financial leverage, shareholders' return will be greater than if financial leverage had not been used. Conversely, if the income or gains from the securities purchased with the proceeds of financial leverage are less than the cost of the financial leverage, shareholders' return will be less than if financial leverage had not been used.

Discuss Advent's investment approach.

Advent's approach involves core portfolios of convertible bonds that are managed, subject to the Fund's investment policies and restrictions, in a manner similar to that of Advent's Balanced Convertible Strategy and Global Balanced Convertible Strategy, which seek high total returns by investing in a portfolio of U.S. dollar convertible securities and global convertible securities, respectively, that provide equity-like returns while seeking to limit downside risk.