Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK April 2022 Semiannual Report
06/28/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
C E F
April 30, 2022
AVK | SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT
Advent Convertible and
Income Fund
(Unaudited)
April 30, 2022
DEAR SHAREHOLDER
Tracy V. Maitland
President and Chief Executive Officer
We thank you for your investment in the Advent Convertible and Income Fund (the "Fund" or "AVK"). This report covers the Fund's performance for the six-month period ended April 30, 2022. Advent Capital Management, LLC ("Advent" or the "Investment Adviser") serves as the Fund's Investment Adviser. Based in New York, New York, with additional investment personnel in London, England, Advent is a credit-oriented firm specializing in the management of global convertible, high-yield and equity securities across three lines of business-long-only strategies, hedge funds and closed- end funds. As of April 30, 2022, Advent managed more than
$9 billion in assets.
Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC (the "Servicing Agent") serves as the servicing agent to the Fund. The Servicing Agent is an affiliate of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, a global diversified financial services firm.
The Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under
normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and may invest up to 70% of its managed assets in non-convertible income securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities. The Fund also uses a strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on up to 25% of the securities held in the portfolio, thus generating option writing premiums.
All AVK returns cited-whether based on net asset value ("NAV") or market price-assume the reinvestment of all distributions. For the six-month period ended April 30, 2022, the Fund generated a total return based on market price of -15.83% and a total return of -17.18% based on NAV. As of April 30, 2022, the Fund's market price of $14.40 represented a discount of 3.10% to NAV of $14.86.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All NAV returns include the deduction of management fees, operating expenses, and all other Fund expenses. The market price of the Fund's shares fluctuates from time to time, and may be higher or lower than the Fund's NAV.
The Fund paid a distribution each month of the period. The most recent monthly distribution of $0.1172, paid on April 29, 2022, represents an annualized distribution rate of 9.77% based upon the last closing market price of $14.40 on April 30, 2022.
There is no guarantee of any future distribution or that the current returns and distribution rate will be maintained. The Fund's distribution rate is not constant and the amount of distributions, when declared by the Fund's Board of Trustees, is subject to change based on the performance of the Fund. Please see the Management Discussion of Fund Performance section beginning on page 5 for more information on distributions for the period.
DEAR SHAREHOLDER (Unaudited) continued
April 30, 2022
We encourage shareholders to consider the opportunity to reinvest their distributions from the Fund through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is described in detail on page 82 of this report. When shares trade at a discount to NAV, the DRIP takes advantage of the discount by reinvesting the monthly dividend distribution in common shares of the Fund purchased in the market at a price less than NAV. Conversely, when the market price of the Fund's common shares is at a premium above NAV, the DRIP reinvests participants' dividends in newly issued common shares at the greater of NAV per share or 95% of the market price per share. The DRIP provides a cost-effective means to accumulate additional shares and enjoy the benefits of compounding returns over time.
The Fund is managed by a team of experienced and seasoned professionals led by myself in my capacity as Chief Investment Officer (as well as President and Founder) of Advent Capital Management, LLC. We encourage you to read the following Management Discussion of Fund Performance section, which provides additional information regarding the factors that influenced the Fund's performance.
We thank you for your investment in the Fund and we are honored that you have chosen the Advent Convertible and Income Fund as part of your investment portfolio. For the most up-to-date information regarding your investment, including related investment risks, please visit the Fund's website at guggenheiminvestments.com/avk.
Sincerely,
Tracy V. Maitland
President and Chief Executive Officer of the
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
May 31, 2022
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION OF FUND
PERFORMANCE (Unaudited)
April 30, 2022
The individuals who are primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the portfolio (the "Portfolio Managers") of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (the "Fund" or "AVK") include Tracy Maitland (President and Chief Investment Officer of Advent), Paul Latronica (Managing Director of Advent) and Tony Huang (Director of Advent). Mr. Maitland and Mr. Latronica are portfolio managers and Mr. Huang is an associate portfolio manager. The Portfolio Managers are supported by teams of investment professionals who make investment decisions for the Fund's core portfolios of convertible bonds, the Fund's high yield securities investments and the Fund's leverage allocation, respectively. In the following interview, the management team discusses the convertible securities and high yield markets and Fund performance for the six-month period ended April 30, 2022.
Please describe the Fund's objective and management strategies.
The Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income producing securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and may invest up to 70% of its managed assets in non- convertible income securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities.
The Fund also uses a strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on up to 25% of the securities held in the portfolio. The objective of this strategy is to generate current gains from option premiums to enhance distributions payable to the holders of common shares. In addition, the Fund may invest in other derivatives, such as options purchased and written, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures contracts and swap agreements.
The Fund uses financial leverage to finance the purchase of additional securities. Although financial leverage may create an opportunity for increased return for shareholders, it also results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any losses. There is no assurance that the strategy will be successful. If income and gains earned on securities purchased with the financial leverage proceeds are greater than the cost of the financial leverage, shareholders' return will be greater than if financial leverage had not been used. Conversely, if the income or gains from the securities purchased with the proceeds of financial leverage are less than the cost of the financial leverage, shareholders' return will be less than if financial leverage had not been used.
Discuss Advent's investment approach.
Advent's approach involves core portfolios of convertible bonds that are managed, subject to the Fund's investment policies and restrictions, in a manner similar to that of Advent's Balanced Convertible Strategy and Global Balanced Convertible Strategy, which seek high total returns by investing in a portfolio of U.S. dollar convertible securities and global convertible securities, respectively, that provide equity-like returns while seeking to limit downside risk.
