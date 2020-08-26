Log in
Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK August 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

08/26/2020 | 09:37am EDT

Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on August 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0288 per share, or 24.57% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0884 per share, or 75.43% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

August 2020

Disclaimer

Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 13:36:01 UTC
