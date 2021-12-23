Log in
    AVK   US00764C1099

ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND

(AVK)
Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK December 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter

12/23/2021 | 10:27am EST
Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0202 per share, or 17.24% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0970 per share, or 82.76% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital.

In addition, the Fund is pleased to report the payment of a supplemental distribution in the amount of $1.387385 per share payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 23, 2021. The distribution is estimated to be characterized entirely as long-term capital gain.

A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2021 will be reported to shareholders in January 2022 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

December 2021

Disclaimer

Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32,9 M - -
Net income 2020 38,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 10,3%
Capitalization 615 M 615 M -
EV / Sales 2019 22,8x
EV / Sales 2020 24,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tracy Vincent Maitland Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John White Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Edward C. Delk Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Ronald A. Nyberg Independent Trustee
Daniel L. Black Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND7.87%615
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.96%9 413
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.23.19%5 813
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND32.86%4 818
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION53.97%3 248
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.6.15%2 552