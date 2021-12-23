Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK December 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0202 per share, or 17.24% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0970 per share, or 82.76% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital.

In addition, the Fund is pleased to report the payment of a supplemental distribution in the amount of $1.387385 per share payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 23, 2021. The distribution is estimated to be characterized entirely as long-term capital gain.

A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2021 will be reported to shareholders in January 2022 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

December 2021