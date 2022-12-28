Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK December 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0313 per share, or 26.71% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0859 per share, or 73.29% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

December 2022