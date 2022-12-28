Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK December 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
(NYSE: AVK)
Cusip: 00764C109
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0313 per share, or 26.71% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0859 per share, or 73.29% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099-DIV.
Computershare, Inc.
Transfer Agent
December 2022
Disclaimer
Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 27 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:51 UTC.