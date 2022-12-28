Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Advent Convertible and Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVK   US00764C1099

ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND

(AVK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:40 2022-12-28 pm EST
10.93 USD   -1.26%
01:32pAdvent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK December 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
01:32pAdvent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK October 2022 Semiannual Report
PU
11/23Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK November 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK December 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0313 per share, or 26.71% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0859 per share, or 73.29% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

December 2022

Disclaimer

Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 27 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
01:32pAdvent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK December 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
01:32pAdvent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK October 2022 Semiannual Report
PU
11/23Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK November 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
10/26Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK October 2022 Section 19a1 Letter
PU
09/26Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK Form NQ
PU
09/23Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK September 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
07/25Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK 2022 July Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
06/30Advent Convertible and Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Apr..
CI
06/28Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK April 2022 Semiannual Report
PU
06/22Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK June 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,8 M - -
Net income 2021 190 M - -
Net Debt 2021 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
Yield 2021 7,31%
Capitalization 383 M 383 M -
EV / Sales 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales 2021 35,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tracy Vincent Maitland Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John White Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kathleen Olin Chief Compliance Officer
Ronald A. Nyberg Independent Trustee
Daniel L. Black Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND-39.17%383
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-12.03%9 645
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-15.23%4 952
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-8.27%3 958
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.38%3 917
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-20.64%3 660