Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Advent Convertible and Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVK   US00764C1099

ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND

(AVK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
10.99 USD   -3.34%
04:21pAdvent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK Form NQ
PU
09/23Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK September 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
07/25Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK 2022 July Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK Form NQ

09/26/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

gug84524.htm

1 of 13

09/16/2022 02:01 PM

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (Unaudited)

July 31, 2022

Shares

Value

COMMON STOCKS - 6.3%

Communications - 1.6%

AT&T, Inc.1

200,000

$ 3,756,000

Expedia Group, Inc.*,1

35,000

3,711,750

Total Communications

7,467,750

Financial - 1.2%

American Express Co.1

20,000

3,080,400

Morgan Stanley1

30,000

2,529,000

Total Financial

5,609,400

Energy - 0.9%

ConocoPhillips

20,000

1,948,600

Occidental Petroleum Corp.1

20,000

1,315,000

Equities Corp.1

20,000

880,600

Total Energy

4,144,200

Technology - 0.8%

International Business Machines Corp.1

15,000

1,961,850

ServiceNow, Inc.*,1

4,000

1,786,640

Total Technology

3,748,490

Consumer, Non-cyclical - 0.7%

Dexcom, Inc.*

30,000

2,462,400

Heska Corp.*

10,000

914,900

Total Consumer, Non-cyclical

3,377,300

Basic Materials - 0.7%

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.

100,000

3,155,000

Industrial - 0.4%

United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B

10,000

1,948,900

Total Common Stocks

(Cost $27,483,660)

29,451,040

CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCKS - 10.4%

Financial - 3.5%

Bank of America Corp.

7.25%1

7,283

9,060,416

Wells Fargo & Co.

7.50%1

3,949

5,030,236

KKR & Company, Inc.

6.00% due 09/15/231

33,455

2,341,850

Total Financial

16,432,502

Utilities - 2.4%

NextEra Energy, Inc.

5.28% due 03/01/231

102,268

5,363,957

6.22% due 09/01/231

66,420

3,512,289

AES Corp.

6.88% due 02/15/241

15,109

1,371,293

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

6.13% due 08/15/231

17,988

994,377

Total Utilities

11,241,916

Consumer, Non-cyclical - 1.8%

Boston Scientific Corp.

5.50% due 06/01/231

51,196

5,571,149

Danaher Corp.

5.00% due 04/15/231

1,766

2,687,587

Total Consumer, Non-cyclical

8,258,736

Communications - 1.1%

2020 Cash Mandatory Exchangeable Trust

5.25% due 06/01/23*,1,2

3,945

4,739,286

Paramount Global

5.75% due 04/01/241

17,612

680,352

Total Communications

5,419,638

Technology - 0.8%

Broadcom, Inc.

8.00% due 09/30/221

2,304

3,865,651

Industrial - 0.4%

Fluor Corp.

6.50%††,1

756

966,103

RBC Bearings, Inc.

5.00% due 10/15/241

8,130

946,088

Total Industrial

1,912,191

Consumer, Cyclical - 0.4%

Aptiv plc

5.50% due 06/15/231

14,358

1,744,131

Total Convertible Preferred Stocks

(Cost $44,407,676)

48,874,765

MONEY MARKET FUND - 5.2%

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Government Portfolio -

Institutional Class, 1.98%1,3

24,468,866

24,468,866

Total Money Market Fund

(Cost $24,468,866)

24,468,866

Face

Amount~

CONVERTIBLE BONDS†† - 87.4%

Technology - 20.0%

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

0.25% due 03/15/261

8,181,000

8,561,417

CyberArk Software Ltd.

due 11/15/241,4

7,528,000

8,151,475

Five9, Inc.

0.50% due 06/01/251

6,913,000

7,320,867

Splunk, Inc.

1.13% due 09/15/251

5,987,000

6,016,935

Wolfspeed, Inc.

0.25% due 02/15/281,2

5,915,000

5,630,340

Lumentum Holdings, Inc.

0.50% due 06/15/281,2

3,237,000

2,997,462

0.50% due 12/15/261

1,936,000

2,146,931

RingCentral, Inc.

due 03/01/251,4

4,731,000

3,920,816

due 03/15/261,4

1,258,000

956,080

Bill.com Holdings, Inc.

due 12/01/251,4

4,100,000

4,624,800

Health Catalyst, Inc.

2.50% due 04/15/251

4,248,000

4,024,980

Rapid7, Inc.

0.25% due 03/15/271

4,216,000

3,813,372

Dropbox, Inc.

due 03/01/281,4

3,953,000

3,616,995

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

0.38% due 09/01/271

3,406,000

3,532,022

Zscaler, Inc.

0.13% due 07/01/251

2,184,000

2,715,804

Workday, Inc.

0.25% due 10/01/221

2,447,000

2,653,772

Avalara, Inc.

0.25% due 08/01/261,2

2,999,000

2,586,637

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.

due 12/01/261,2,4

2,763,000

2,084,998

Bentley Systems, Inc.

0.13% due 01/15/261

2,218,000

2,056,086

gug84524.htm

09/16/2022 02:01 PM

2 of 13

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (Unaudited)

July 31, 2022

Face

Amount~

Value

CONVERTIBLE BONDS†† - 87.4% (continued)

Technology - 20.0% (continued)

STMicroelectronics N.V.

due 08/04/271,4

1,200,000

$1,344,426

due 08/04/251,4

600,000

672,606

MongoDB, Inc.

0.25% due 01/15/261

1,219,000

1,970,209

LivePerson, Inc.

0.75% due 03/01/241

1,377,000

1,262,021

due 12/15/261,4

858,000

629,356

Cloudflare, Inc.

due 08/15/261,2,4

2,264,000

1,862,028

Jamf Holding Corp.

0.13% due 09/01/261,2

2,000,000

1,703,000

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

0.25% due 03/15/261

1,486,000

1,460,924

Kingsoft Corporation Ltd.

0.63% due 04/29/251

HKD 9,000,000

1,206,990

Rohm Company Ltd.

due 12/05/241,4

JPY 130,000,000

1,005,518

HubSpot, Inc.

0.38% due 06/01/251

772,000

1,004,082

Unity Software, Inc.

due 11/15/261,2,4

1,162,000

870,492

Pure Storage, Inc.

0.13% due 04/15/231

568,000

673,080

Xero Investments Ltd.

due 12/02/251,4

609,000

493,290

Total Technology

93,569,811

Communications - 19.2%

Okta, Inc.

0.13% due 09/01/251

5,989,000

5,593,726

0.38% due 06/15/261

3,706,000

3,176,042

Airbnb, Inc.

due 03/15/261,4

7,398,000

6,473,250

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

0.38% due 06/01/251

3,559,000

6,189,101

Liberty Media Corp.

1.38% due 10/15/231

2,748,000

3,480,342

0.50% due 12/01/501,2

1,853,000

2,221,747

Lyft, Inc.

1.50% due 05/15/251

5,670,000

4,935,735

Snap, Inc.

0.75% due 08/01/261

4,000,000

3,537,000

0.13% due 03/01/281,2

1,881,000

1,274,378

Zillow Group, Inc.

2.75% due 05/15/251

4,800,000

4,689,600

Etsy, Inc.

0.13% due 09/01/271

2,880,000

2,603,520

0.13% due 10/01/261

1,305,000

1,839,153

Match Group Financeco 2, Inc.

0.88% due 06/15/261,2

4,044,000

4,395,828

Booking Holdings, Inc.

0.75% due 05/01/251

3,266,000

4,371,663

Liberty Broadband Corp.

2.75% due 09/30/501,2

4,227,000

4,046,066

Twitter, Inc.

due 03/15/261,4

2,356,000

2,182,834

0.25% due 06/15/241

1,755,000

1,784,835

DISH Network Corp.

due 12/15/251,4

3,866,000

2,756,072

3.38% due 08/15/261

741,000

529,107

Nice Ltd.

due 09/15/251,4

2,931,000

2,964,707

Match Group Financeco 3, Inc.

2.00% due 01/15/301,2

2,000,000

2,260,000

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

1.00% due 03/01/241

1,603,000

1,937,626

Upwork, Inc.

0.25% due 08/15/261,2

2,363,000

1,824,510

Shopify, Inc.

0.13% due 11/01/251

1,926,000

1,662,814

America Movil BV

due 03/02/241,4

EUR 1,500,000

1,652,144

Sea Ltd.

0.25% due 09/15/261

1,348,000

1,001,724

2.38% due 12/01/251

525,000

616,088

Uber Technologies, Inc.

due 12/15/251,4

1,708,000

1,426,888

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

1.50% due 02/17/251

1,050,000

1,258,425

InterDigital, Inc.

3.50% due 06/01/271,2

1,043,000

1,077,419

Meituan

due 04/27/281,4

1,200,000

976,500

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

2.25% due 01/25/241

EUR 1,000,000

942,406

Zendesk, Inc.

0.63% due 06/15/251

956,000

936,880

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

0.75% due 06/01/261

1,002,000

869,235

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

due 02/15/281,4

782,000

866,165

Delivery Hero SE

0.25% due 01/23/241

EUR 800,000

751,417

Kakao Corp.

due 04/28/231,4

600,000

594,150

Total Communications

89,699,097

Consumer, Cyclical - 18.9%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

4.25% due 06/15/231

7,365,000

7,241,895

2.88% due 11/15/231

3,633,000

3,384,417

Ford Motor Co.

due 03/15/261,4

9,170,000

9,811,900

Southwest Airlines Co.

1.25% due 05/01/251

6,352,000

8,055,924

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.

due 01/15/261,4

7,435,000

7,442,435

1.50% due 09/15/221

585,000

589,388

NCL Corporation Ltd.

5.38% due 08/01/251

4,295,000

4,417,106

1.13% due 02/15/271,2

2,057,000

1,410,073

Burlington Stores, Inc.

2.25% due 04/15/251

5,150,000

5,304,500

American Airlines Group, Inc.

6.50% due 07/01/251

4,068,000

4,560,228

gug84524.htm

09/16/2022 02:01 PM

3 of 13

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (Unaudited)

July 31, 2022

Face

Amount~

Value

CONVERTIBLE BONDS†† - 87.4% (continued)

Consumer, Cyclical - 18.9% (continued)

Copa Holdings S.A.

4.50% due 04/15/251

2,926,000

$4,304,146

Pirelli & C SpA

due 12/22/251,4

EUR 4,100,000

4,001,885

LCI Industries

1.13% due 05/15/261

4,000,000

3,964,000

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

2.00% due 02/15/251

3,077,000

3,466,240

IMAX Corp.

0.50% due 04/01/261

3,500,000

3,116,750

JetBlue Airways Corp.

0.50% due 04/01/261

3,000,000

2,154,000

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd.

due 05/21/251,4

HKD 14,000,000

2,087,097

Spirit Airlines, Inc.

1.00% due 05/15/261

2,000,000

1,809,000

Penn National Gaming, Inc.

2.75% due 05/15/261

887,000

1,467,187

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

4.50% due 08/15/251

982,000

1,466,126

H World Group Ltd.

3.00% due 05/01/261

896,000

1,068,928

ANLLIAN Capital Ltd.

due 02/05/251,4

EUR 900,000

1,000,734

ANA Holdings, Inc.

due 12/10/311

JPY 130,000,000

959,072

Sail Vantage Ltd.

due 01/13/271,4

HKD 9,000,000

949,885

Vinpearl JSC

3.25% due 09/21/261

1,200,000

931,500

Dufry One BV

0.75% due 03/30/261

CHF 800,000

691,662

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd.

1.00% due 12/17/241

600,000

677,250

WH Smith plc

1.63% due 05/07/261

GBP 600,000

638,155

Zalando SE

0.05% due 08/06/251

EUR 700,000

616,253

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.

1.13% due 05/18/281

EUR 600,000

433,073

Singapore Airlines Ltd.

1.63% due 12/03/251

SGD 500,000

382,349

Total Consumer, Cyclical

88,403,158

Consumer, Non-cyclical - 10.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc.

due 12/15/251,4

6,867,000

5,935,663

QIAGEN N.V.

1.00% due 11/13/241

4,400,000

5,174,510

CONMED Corp.

2.25% due 06/15/271,2

5,299,000

5,100,288

Block, Inc.

0.13% due 03/01/251

3,325,000

3,412,281

0.25% due 11/01/271

1,861,000

1,496,675

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 20:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
04:21pAdvent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK Form NQ
PU
09/23Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK September 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
07/25Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK 2022 July Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
06/30Advent Convertible and Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Apr..
CI
06/28Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK April 2022 Semiannual Report
PU
06/22Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK June 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
04/22Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK April 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
04/05Global markets live: Twitter, Exxon, Nissan, KKR, Block...
MS
03/23Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK March 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
02/22Advent Convertible And Income Fund : AVK February 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,8 M - -
Net income 2021 190 M - -
Net Debt 2021 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
Yield 2021 7,31%
Capitalization 393 M 393 M -
EV / Sales 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales 2021 35,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tracy Vincent Maitland Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John White Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kathleen Olin Chief Compliance Officer
Ronald A. Nyberg Independent Trustee
Daniel L. Black Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND-38.41%393
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.23%8 865
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-11.84%5 243
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED5.65%3 854
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.23%3 678
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-16.01%3 441