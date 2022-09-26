Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK Form NQ
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
(Unaudited)
July 31, 2022
Shares
Value
COMMON STOCKS
† - 6.3%
Communications - 1.6%
AT&T, Inc.
1
200,000
$ 3,756,000
Expedia Group, Inc.
*,1
35,000
3,711,750
Total Communications
7,467,750
Financial - 1.2%
American Express Co.
1
20,000
3,080,400
Morgan Stanley
1
30,000
2,529,000
Total Financial
5,609,400
Energy - 0.9%
ConocoPhillips
20,000
1,948,600
Occidental Petroleum Corp.
1
20,000
1,315,000
Equities Corp.
1
20,000
880,600
Total Energy
4,144,200
Technology - 0.8%
International Business Machines Corp.
1
15,000
1,961,850
ServiceNow, Inc.
*,1
4,000
1,786,640
Total Technology
3,748,490
Consumer, Non-cyclical - 0.7%
Dexcom, Inc.
*
30,000
2,462,400
Heska Corp.
*
10,000
914,900
Total Consumer, Non-cyclical
3,377,300
Basic Materials - 0.7%
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.
100,000
3,155,000
Industrial - 0.4%
United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B
10,000
1,948,900
Total Common Stocks
(Cost $27,483,660)
29,451,040
CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCKS
† - 10.4%
Financial - 3.5%
Bank of America Corp.
7.25%
1
7,283
9,060,416
Wells Fargo & Co.
7.50%
1
3,949
5,030,236
KKR & Company, Inc.
6.00% due 09/15/23
1
33,455
2,341,850
Total Financial
16,432,502
Utilities - 2.4%
NextEra Energy, Inc.
5.28% due 03/01/23
1
102,268
5,363,957
6.22% due 09/01/23
1
66,420
3,512,289
AES Corp.
6.88% due 02/15/24
1
15,109
1,371,293
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
6.13% due 08/15/23
1
17,988
994,377
Total Utilities
11,241,916
Consumer, Non-cyclical - 1.8%
Boston Scientific Corp.
5.50% due 06/01/23
1
51,196
5,571,149
Danaher Corp.
5.00% due 04/15/23
1
1,766
2,687,587
Total Consumer, Non-cyclical
8,258,736
Communications - 1.1%
2020 Cash Mandatory Exchangeable Trust
5.25% due 06/01/23
*,1,2
3,945
4,739,286
Paramount Global
5.75% due 04/01/24
1
17,612
680,352
Total Communications
5,419,638
Technology - 0.8%
Broadcom, Inc.
8.00% due 09/30/22
1
2,304
3,865,651
Industrial - 0.4%
Fluor Corp.
6.50%
††,1
756
966,103
RBC Bearings, Inc.
5.00% due 10/15/24
1
8,130
946,088
Total Industrial
1,912,191
Consumer, Cyclical - 0.4%
Aptiv plc
5.50% due 06/15/23
1
14,358
1,744,131
Total Convertible Preferred Stocks
(Cost $44,407,676)
48,874,765
MONEY MARKET FUND
† - 5.2%
Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Government Portfolio -
Institutional Class, 1.98%
1,3
24,468,866
24,468,866
Total Money Market Fund
(Cost $24,468,866)
24,468,866
Face
Amount
~
CONVERTIBLE BONDS
†† - 87.4%
Technology - 20.0%
Tyler Technologies, Inc.
0.25% due 03/15/26
1
8,181,000
8,561,417
CyberArk Software Ltd.
due 11/15/24
1,4
7,528,000
8,151,475
Five9, Inc.
0.50% due 06/01/25
1
6,913,000
7,320,867
Splunk, Inc.
1.13% due 09/15/25
1
5,987,000
6,016,935
Wolfspeed, Inc.
0.25% due 02/15/28
1,2
5,915,000
5,630,340
Lumentum Holdings, Inc.
0.50% due 06/15/28
1,2
3,237,000
2,997,462
0.50% due 12/15/26
1
1,936,000
2,146,931
RingCentral, Inc.
due 03/01/25
1,4
4,731,000
3,920,816
due 03/15/26
1,4
1,258,000
956,080
Bill.com Holdings, Inc.
due 12/01/25
1,4
4,100,000
4,624,800
Health Catalyst, Inc.
2.50% due 04/15/25
1
4,248,000
4,024,980
Rapid7, Inc.
0.25% due 03/15/27
1
4,216,000
3,813,372
Dropbox, Inc.
due 03/01/28
1,4
3,953,000
3,616,995
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
0.38% due 09/01/27
1
3,406,000
3,532,022
Zscaler, Inc.
0.13% due 07/01/25
1
2,184,000
2,715,804
Workday, Inc.
0.25% due 10/01/22
1
2,447,000
2,653,772
Avalara, Inc.
0.25% due 08/01/26
1,2
2,999,000
2,586,637
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
due 12/01/26
1,2,4
2,763,000
2,084,998
Bentley Systems, Inc.
0.13% due 01/15/26
1
2,218,000
2,056,086
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
(Unaudited)
July 31, 2022
Face
Amount
~
Value
CONVERTIBLE BONDS
†† - 87.4% (continued)
Technology - 20.0% (continued)
STMicroelectronics N.V.
due 08/04/27
1,4
1,200,000
$1,344,426
due 08/04/25
1,4
600,000
672,606
MongoDB, Inc.
0.25% due 01/15/26
1
1,219,000
1,970,209
LivePerson, Inc.
0.75% due 03/01/24
1
1,377,000
1,262,021
due 12/15/26
1,4
858,000
629,356
Cloudflare, Inc.
due 08/15/26
1,2,4
2,264,000
1,862,028
Jamf Holding Corp.
0.13% due 09/01/26
1,2
2,000,000
1,703,000
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
0.25% due 03/15/26
1
1,486,000
1,460,924
Kingsoft Corporation Ltd.
0.63% due 04/29/25
1
HKD 9,000,000
1,206,990
Rohm Company Ltd.
due 12/05/24
1,4
JPY 130,000,000
1,005,518
HubSpot, Inc.
0.38% due 06/01/25
1
772,000
1,004,082
Unity Software, Inc.
due 11/15/26
1,2,4
1,162,000
870,492
Pure Storage, Inc.
0.13% due 04/15/23
1
568,000
673,080
Xero Investments Ltd.
due 12/02/25
1,4
609,000
493,290
Total Technology
93,569,811
Communications - 19.2%
Okta, Inc.
0.13% due 09/01/25
1
5,989,000
5,593,726
0.38% due 06/15/26
1
3,706,000
3,176,042
Airbnb, Inc.
due 03/15/26
1,4
7,398,000
6,473,250
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
0.38% due 06/01/25
1
3,559,000
6,189,101
Liberty Media Corp.
1.38% due 10/15/23
1
2,748,000
3,480,342
0.50% due 12/01/50
1,2
1,853,000
2,221,747
Lyft, Inc.
1.50% due 05/15/25
1
5,670,000
4,935,735
Snap, Inc.
0.75% due 08/01/26
1
4,000,000
3,537,000
0.13% due 03/01/28
1,2
1,881,000
1,274,378
Zillow Group, Inc.
2.75% due 05/15/25
1
4,800,000
4,689,600
Etsy, Inc.
0.13% due 09/01/27
1
2,880,000
2,603,520
0.13% due 10/01/26
1
1,305,000
1,839,153
Match Group Financeco 2, Inc.
0.88% due 06/15/26
1,2
4,044,000
4,395,828
Booking Holdings, Inc.
0.75% due 05/01/25
1
3,266,000
4,371,663
Liberty Broadband Corp.
2.75% due 09/30/50
1,2
4,227,000
4,046,066
Twitter, Inc.
due 03/15/26
1,4
2,356,000
2,182,834
0.25% due 06/15/24
1
1,755,000
1,784,835
DISH Network Corp.
due 12/15/25
1,4
3,866,000
2,756,072
3.38% due 08/15/26
1
741,000
529,107
Nice Ltd.
due 09/15/25
1,4
2,931,000
2,964,707
Match Group Financeco 3, Inc.
2.00% due 01/15/30
1,2
2,000,000
2,260,000
Viavi Solutions, Inc.
1.00% due 03/01/24
1
1,603,000
1,937,626
Upwork, Inc.
0.25% due 08/15/26
1,2
2,363,000
1,824,510
Shopify, Inc.
0.13% due 11/01/25
1
1,926,000
1,662,814
America Movil BV
due 03/02/24
1,4
EUR 1,500,000
1,652,144
Sea Ltd.
0.25% due 09/15/26
1
1,348,000
1,001,724
2.38% due 12/01/25
1
525,000
616,088
Uber Technologies, Inc.
due 12/15/25
1,4
1,708,000
1,426,888
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
1.50% due 02/17/25
1
1,050,000
1,258,425
InterDigital, Inc.
3.50% due 06/01/27
1,2
1,043,000
1,077,419
Meituan
due 04/27/28
1,4
1,200,000
976,500
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
2.25% due 01/25/24
1
EUR 1,000,000
942,406
Zendesk, Inc.
0.63% due 06/15/25
1
956,000
936,880
Q2 Holdings, Inc.
0.75% due 06/01/26
1
1,002,000
869,235
MakeMyTrip Ltd.
due 02/15/28
1,4
782,000
866,165
Delivery Hero SE
0.25% due 01/23/24
1
EUR 800,000
751,417
Kakao Corp.
due 04/28/23
1,4
600,000
594,150
Total Communications
89,699,097
Consumer, Cyclical - 18.9%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
4.25% due 06/15/23
1
7,365,000
7,241,895
2.88% due 11/15/23
1
3,633,000
3,384,417
Ford Motor Co.
due 03/15/26
1,4
9,170,000
9,811,900
Southwest Airlines Co.
1.25% due 05/01/25
1
6,352,000
8,055,924
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.
due 01/15/26
1,4
7,435,000
7,442,435
1.50% due 09/15/22
1
585,000
589,388
NCL Corporation Ltd.
5.38% due 08/01/25
1
4,295,000
4,417,106
1.13% due 02/15/27
1,2
2,057,000
1,410,073
Burlington Stores, Inc.
2.25% due 04/15/25
1
5,150,000
5,304,500
American Airlines Group, Inc.
6.50% due 07/01/25
1
4,068,000
4,560,228
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
(Unaudited)
July 31, 2022
Face
Amount
~
Value
CONVERTIBLE BONDS
†† - 87.4% (continued)
Consumer, Cyclical - 18.9% (continued)
Copa Holdings S.A.
4.50% due 04/15/25
1
2,926,000
$4,304,146
Pirelli & C SpA
due 12/22/25
1,4
EUR 4,100,000
4,001,885
LCI Industries
1.13% due 05/15/26
1
4,000,000
3,964,000
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
2.00% due 02/15/25
1
3,077,000
3,466,240
IMAX Corp.
0.50% due 04/01/26
1
3,500,000
3,116,750
JetBlue Airways Corp.
0.50% due 04/01/26
1
3,000,000
2,154,000
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd.
due 05/21/25
1,4
HKD 14,000,000
2,087,097
Spirit Airlines, Inc.
1.00% due 05/15/26
1
2,000,000
1,809,000
Penn National Gaming, Inc.
2.75% due 05/15/26
1
887,000
1,467,187
Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
4.50% due 08/15/25
1
982,000
1,466,126
H World Group Ltd.
3.00% due 05/01/26
1
896,000
1,068,928
ANLLIAN Capital Ltd.
due 02/05/25
1,4
EUR 900,000
1,000,734
ANA Holdings, Inc.
due 12/10/31
1
JPY 130,000,000
959,072
Sail Vantage Ltd.
due 01/13/27
1,4
HKD 9,000,000
949,885
Vinpearl JSC
3.25% due 09/21/26
1
1,200,000
931,500
Dufry One BV
0.75% due 03/30/26
1
CHF 800,000
691,662
Bosideng International Holdings Ltd.
1.00% due 12/17/24
1
600,000
677,250
WH Smith plc
1.63% due 05/07/26
1
GBP 600,000
638,155
Zalando SE
0.05% due 08/06/25
1
EUR 700,000
616,253
International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.
1.13% due 05/18/28
1
EUR 600,000
433,073
Singapore Airlines Ltd.
1.63% due 12/03/25
1
SGD 500,000
382,349
Total Consumer, Cyclical
88,403,158
Consumer, Non-cyclical - 10.9%
Shift4 Payments, Inc.
due 12/15/25
1,4
6,867,000
5,935,663
QIAGEN N.V.
1.00% due 11/13/24
1
4,400,000
5,174,510
CONMED Corp.
2.25% due 06/15/27
1,2
5,299,000
5,100,288
Block, Inc.
0.13% due 03/01/25
1
3,325,000
3,412,281
0.25% due 11/01/27
1
1,861,000
1,496,675
Sales 2021
27,8 M
-
-
Net income 2021
190 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
323 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
3,50x
Yield 2021
7,31%
Capitalization
393 M
393 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
24,1x
EV / Sales 2021
35,5x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,6%
