Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0314 per share, or 26.79% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0858 per share, or 73.21% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2024 will be reported to shareholders in January 2025 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

June 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 18:15:03 UTC.