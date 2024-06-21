Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0314 per share, or 26.79% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0858 per share, or 73.21% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2024 will be reported to shareholders in January 2025 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

June 2024