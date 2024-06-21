Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK June 2024 Section 19A-1 Letter
June 21, 2024 at 02:16 pm EDT
Computershare, Inc.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
(NYSE: AVK)
Cusip: 00764C109
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0314 per share, or 26.79% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0858 per share, or 73.21% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2024 will be reported to shareholders in January 2025 on Form 1099-DIV.
June 2024
Advent Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in non-convertible income securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers. Fund invests in various sectors, such as technology, financial, communications, energy, basic materials and other. The investment advisor of the Fund is Advent Capital Management, LLC.