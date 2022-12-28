Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK October 2022 Semiannual Report

ECONOMIC AND MARKET OVERVIEW

Capital markets ended the Reporting Period on a vastly different note than they began. At November 1, 2021, the S&P 500 equity index had advanced 23.9% for the calendar year, the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yielded 1.44%, and general sentiment was positive with the global economy enjoying reopening from 2020's COVID-19 restrictions. As calendar year 2022 began, conditions shifted as inflation continued accelerating and the impact of supply chain shortages began having a more acute impact on prices. The Federal Reserve (the "Fed") began tightening monetary policy at a quick pace, raising the Federal Funds rate and reducing the size of its balance sheet. As the first calendar quarter of 2022 progressed, talk shifted from debating how many quarter-point raises the Fed would initiate during 2022 to how many quarter-point equivalents at each meeting.

Brewing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine exacerbated the inflation trajectory as shortages of numerous commodities, ranging from energy to food, arose due to falling supply and politically- related bans on purchases. The impact in Europe from rising electricity prices due to reliance on Russian-sourced natural gas could have an ongoing particularly acute negative impact on economic growth. The global economic recovery from COVID occurred mostly as hoped with demand strong for consumer services in Western nations and the new variants of the virus proving less deadly, therefore minimizing the impact on the rebound. The notable exception to this was in China, where a government commitment to stamping out the virus and a generally less vaccinated population led to continued restrictions and disruptions to consumer and manufacturing activity. Spending shifted to consumer services, causing weakening demand and negative sales comparisons for consumer goods, particularly segments which benefitted from greater home activity during the pandemic.

Inflationary impacts heightened as the Reporting Period progressed, further exacerbated by a labor shortage in the U.S., as job openings surged past ten million. The combination of tighter financial conditions, rising costs, and weakening demand affected both corporate earnings and the financial markets' valuation of those earnings. Equity markets fell, especially as selected sectors affected either by interest rates, pandemic-related shifts in demand, or higher input costs began to report earnings shortfalls. The Fed's tightening policy affected interest rates across the curve, and the 10- year Treasury bond yield ended the Reporting Period at 4.16%. Recession fears increased as U.S. gross domestic product ("GDP") was reported with negative growth in the first half of the year and the Treasury yield curve inverted at various comparison points.

Towards the end of the Reporting Period, anticipation of a peaking of inflation metrics, supported by declines in some input metrics such as home rental and used car prices, led both equity and bond markets to rally, especially with the Fed giving indications that the rate hike regime would slow down soon. With equity valuations, especially for growth equities that are common issuers of convertible bonds, moving opposite interest rates, the potential for declining rates gives optimism for many securities in the corporate markets. With the third calendar quarter of 2022 showing a meaningful recovery and early indications of a similar strength in the fourth quarter, the recession fears may abate over the short-term and allow investors and money flow to move back into equity, equity- linked, and longer-duration assets for increased valuations.