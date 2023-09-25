gug86105.htm
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (Unaudited)
July 31, 2023
Shares
Value
COMMON STOCKS† - 14.2%
Industrial - 4.2%
United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B1
25,000
$ 4,678,250
Johnson Controls International plc1
60,000
4,173,000
Honeywell International, Inc.1
20,000
3,882,600
General Dynamics Corp.1
15,000
3,353,700
RTX Corp.1
30,000
2,637,900
Total Industrial
18,725,450
Consumer, Non-cyclical - 2.5%
Humana, Inc.1
7,500
3,426,225
Merck & Company, Inc.1
30,000
3,199,500
AbbVie, Inc.1
20,000
2,991,600
Amgen, Inc.1
7,000
1,639,050
Total Consumer, Non-cyclical
11,256,375
Energy - 2.0%
Halliburton Co.1
100,000
3,908,000
Valero Energy Corp.1
20,000
2,578,200
Equities Corp.
60,000
2,530,800
Total Energy
9,017,000
Financial - 1.7%
Bank of America Corp.1
100,000
3,200,000
Morgan Stanley1
25,000
2,289,000
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.1
13,000
1,779,570
Total Financial
7,268,570
Consumer, Cyclical - 1.6%
Home Depot, Inc.1
13,000
4,339,920
Target Corp.1
20,000
2,729,400
Total Consumer, Cyclical
7,069,320
Technology - 1.3%
International Business Machines Corp.
30,000
4,325,400
Snowflake, Inc. - Class A*,1
9,000
1,599,390
Total Technology
5,924,790
Communications - 0.6%
Verizon Communications, Inc.1
75,000
2,556,000
Basic Materials - 0.3%
ArcelorMittal S.A.1
50,000
1,443,000
Total Common Stocks
63,260,505
(Cost $59,898,790)
CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCKS† - 5.3%
Financial - 3.9%
Bank of America Corp.
7.25%1
8,125
9,896,250
Wells Fargo & Co.
7.50%1
5,403
6,370,083
KKR & Company, Inc.
6.00% due 09/15/231
16,364
1,143,189
Total Financial
17,409,522
Utilities - 0.8%
NextEra Energy, Inc.
6.93% due 09/01/251
53,185
2,432,150
6.22% due 09/01/231
8,424
416,988
AES Corp.
6.88% due 02/15/241
10,249
877,212
Total Utilities
3,726,350
Industrial - 0.5%
Chart Industries, Inc.
6.75% due 12/15/251
27,433
1,980,388
Communications - 0.1%
Paramount Global
5.75% due 04/01/241
28,082
641,674
Total Convertible Preferred Stocks
23,757,934
(Cost $23,738,030)
CLOSED-END FUNDS† - 1.0%
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc.1
200,000
2,276,000
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund1
150,000
2,100,000
Total Closed-End Funds
4,376,000
(Cost $4,442,878)
MONEY MARKET FUND† - 3.8%
Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Government Portfolio -
Institutional Class, 5.25%1,2
16,785,624
16,785,624
Total Money Market Fund
16,785,624
(Cost $16,785,624)
Face
Amount~
Value
CONVERTIBLE BONDS†† - 77.0%
Consumer, Cyclical - 15.9%
NCL Corporation Ltd.
1.13% due 02/15/271
5,676,000
5,333,075
5.38% due 08/01/251
3,090,000
4,313,640
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.
3.25% due 12/15/271,3
7,830,000
7,536,375
Southwest Airlines Co.
1.25% due 05/01/251
6,521,000
7,191,033
Pirelli & C SpA
due 12/22/251,4
EUR 4,300,000
4,663,070
Wynn Macau Ltd.
4.50% due 03/07/291,3
3,209,000
3,557,177
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
4.63% due 03/15/291,3
2,045,000
3,305,743
Ford Motor Co.
due 03/15/261,4
2,897,000
2,969,425
Burlington Stores, Inc.
2.25% due 04/15/251
2,528,000
2,747,620
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
3.13% due 01/15/291,3
2,460,000
2,692,470
ANLLIAN Capital Ltd.
due 02/05/251,4
EUR 1,900,000
2,237,814
Sail Vantage Ltd.
due 01/13/271,4
HKD 18,000,000
2,044,956
Carnival Corp.
5.75% due 12/01/271,3
1,219,000
2,031,463
Spirit Airlines, Inc.
1.00% due 05/15/261
2,000,000
1,770,374
DraftKings Holdings, Inc.
due 03/15/281,4
2,100,000
1,635,900
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
6.00% due 08/15/251,3
688,000
1,581,712
ANA Holdings, Inc.
due 12/10/311,4
JPY 180,000,000
1,549,408
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (Unaudited)
July 31, 2023
Face
Amount~
Value
CONVERTIBLE BONDS†† - 77.0% (continued)
Consumer, Cyclical - 15.9% (continued)
American Airlines Group, Inc.
6.50% due 07/01/251
1,153,000
$1,417,037
Peloton Interactive, Inc.
due 02/15/261,4
1,845,000
1,416,273
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd.
due 05/21/251,4
HKD 10,000,000
1,353,751
H World Group Ltd.
3.00% due 05/01/261
923,000
1,186,516
JetBlue Airways Corp.
0.50% due 04/01/261
1,357,000
1,107,034
Fisker, Inc.
2.50% due 09/15/261,3
2,000,000
1,077,182
Vinpearl JSC
3.25% due 09/21/261
1,200,000
924,000
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.
2.75% due 05/01/261
684,000
890,226
Lucid Group, Inc.
1.25% due 12/15/261,3
1,148,000
771,169
National Vision Holdings, Inc.
2.50% due 05/15/251
758,000
758,379
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
2.00% due 11/17/251
EUR 600,000
754,931
WH Smith plc
1.63% due 05/07/261
GBP 600,000
684,112
Penn Entertainment, Inc.
2.75% due 05/15/261
518,000
681,688
Takashimaya Company Ltd.
due 12/06/281,4
JPY 80,000,000
630,349
Total Consumer, Cyclical
70,813,902
Technology - 14.1%
Tyler Technologies, Inc.
0.25% due 03/15/261
4,440,000
4,464,420
CyberArk Software Ltd.
due 11/15/241,4
3,566,000
4,192,189
Five9, Inc.
0.50% due 06/01/251
4,097,000
4,070,370
Wolfspeed, Inc.
1.88% due 12/01/291,3
3,624,000
3,138,384
0.25% due 02/15/281
815,000
682,155
Splunk, Inc.
1.13% due 09/15/251
3,350,000
3,356,281
BILL Holdings, Inc.
due 12/01/251,4
2,986,000
3,215,922
Zscaler, Inc.
0.13% due 07/01/251
2,455,000
3,026,816
Health Catalyst, Inc.
2.50% due 04/15/251
3,000,000
2,947,901
Lumentum Holdings, Inc.
1.50% due 12/15/291,3
1,608,000
1,586,292
0.50% due 12/15/261
1,382,000
1,201,085
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
0.38% due 09/01/271
2,120,000
2,093,500
Datadog, Inc.
0.13% due 06/15/251
1,464,000
2,014,134
Dropbox, Inc.
due 03/01/281,4
2,054,000
1,989,299
Rapid7, Inc.
0.25% due 03/15/271
2,202,000
1,928,126
ON Semiconductor Corp.
0.50% due 03/01/291,3
1,544,000
1,887,813
SK Hynix, Inc.
1.75% due 04/11/301
1,400,000
1,851,533
RingCentral, Inc.
due 03/01/251,4
2,000,000
1,850,000
Bentley Systems, Inc.
0.13% due 01/15/261
1,649,000
1,690,452
MicroStrategy, Inc.
due 02/15/271,4
2,288,000
1,657,545
STMicroelectronics N.V.
due 08/04/271,4
1,200,000
1,536,490
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
due 12/01/261,4
1,744,000
1,388,647
Lenovo
2.50% due 08/26/291
1,031,000
1,259,109
Box, Inc.
due 01/15/261,4
877,000
1,138,346
Unity Software, Inc.
due 11/15/261,4
1,378,000
1,109,290
Evolent Health, Inc.
1.50% due 10/15/251
951,000
1,084,519
MongoDB, Inc.
0.25% due 01/15/261
525,000
1,073,756
Nutanix, Inc.
0.25% due 10/01/271
1,119,000
972,131
PagerDuty, Inc.
1.25% due 07/01/251
829,000
818,643
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.
0.25% due 10/01/261
1,024,000
810,496
Rohm Company Ltd.
due 12/05/241,4
JPY 100,000,000
785,649
Xero Investments Ltd.
due 12/02/251,4
865,000
780,663
Ferrotec Holdings Corp.
due 06/23/281,4
JPY 90,000,000
724,504
Cloudflare, Inc.
due 08/15/261,4
822,000
708,564
Total Technology
63,035,024
Consumer, Non-cyclical - 13.9%
Dexcom, Inc.
0.38% due 05/15/281,3
4,100,000
4,141,000
0.25% due 11/15/251
1,982,000
2,095,007
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
1.25% due 09/15/271,3
5,714,000
6,074,774
QIAGEN N.V.
1.00% due 11/13/241
4,400,000
4,809,119
Affirm Holdings, Inc.
due 11/15/261,4
6,040,000
4,507,350
Shift4 Payments, Inc.
due 12/15/251,4
3,867,000
4,218,897
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.
1.00% due 08/15/281,3
3,945,000
3,958,808
Exact Sciences Corp.
0.38% due 03/15/271
1,770,000
1,948,106
0.38% due 03/01/281
1,344,000
1,400,948
Jazz Investments I Ltd.
2.00% due 06/15/261
2,980,000
3,099,200
gug86105.htm
09/19/2023 04:32 PM
3 of 15
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (Unaudited)continued
July 31, 2023
Face
Amount~
Value
CONVERTIBLE BONDS†† - 77.0% (continued)
Consumer, Non-cyclical - 13.9% (continued)
Block, Inc.
0.13% due 03/01/251
2,774,000
$2,754,582
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
1.00% due 09/15/271,3
2,281,000
2,237,215
Omnicell, Inc.
0.25% due 09/15/251
2,328,000
2,236,044
Amadeus IT Group S.A.
1.50% due 04/09/251
EUR 1,100,000
1,515,693
Haemonetics Corp.
due 03/01/261,4
1,682,000
1,463,418
Elis S.A.
2.25% due 09/22/291
EUR 1,000,000
1,410,555
Post Holdings, Inc.
2.50% due 08/15/271,3
1,293,000
1,291,707
Cytokinetics, Inc.
3.50% due 07/01/271
1,325,000
1,232,899
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
2.63% due 12/15/271,3
859,000
1,146,142
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
4.00% due 05/01/291,3
953,000
1,072,721
Insulet Corp.
0.38% due 09/01/261
735,000
977,183
TransMedics Group, Inc.
1.50% due 06/01/281,3
741,000
907,112
Bridgebio Pharma, Inc.
2.50% due 03/15/271
730,000
813,897
Envista Holdings Corp.
2.38% due 06/01/251
468,000
793,573
Natera, Inc.
2.25% due 05/01/271
563,000
772,157
Guardant Health, Inc.
due 11/15/271,4
1,041,000
766,351
Herbalife Ltd.
2.63% due 03/15/241
791,000
766,084
Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.
2.38% due 12/15/281,3
720,000
762,120
Cutera, Inc.
4.00% due 06/01/291,3
1,040,000
753,480
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.
1.25% due 05/15/271
738,000
744,814
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
2.50% due 08/15/271,3
770,000
736,505
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
1.75% due 06/15/281,3
679,000
682,395
Total Consumer, Non-cyclical
62,089,856
Communications - 11.0%
Zillow Group, Inc.
1.38% due 09/01/261
4,918,000
6,548,317
Liberty Media Corp.
3.75% due 03/15/281,3
4,586,000
5,007,912
Match Group Financeco 3, Inc.
2.00% due 01/15/301,3
4,736,000
4,434,867
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
0.38% due 06/01/251
1,328,000
3,344,568
Farfetch Ltd.
3.75% due 05/01/271
3,303,000
2,660,981
Etsy, Inc.
0.13% due 10/01/261
1,503,000
1,993,729
0.13% due 09/01/271
465,000
410,412
Lyft, Inc.
