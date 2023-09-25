Advent Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in non-convertible income securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as technology, financial, communications, energy, basic materials and other. The investment advisor of the Fund is Advent Capital Management, LLC, which specializes in convertible and high-yield securities for institutional and individual investors.

