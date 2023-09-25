gug86105.htm

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (Unaudited)

July 31, 2023

Shares

Value

COMMON STOCKS - 14.2%

Industrial - 4.2%

United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B1

25,000

$ 4,678,250

Johnson Controls International plc1

60,000

4,173,000

Honeywell International, Inc.1

20,000

3,882,600

General Dynamics Corp.1

15,000

3,353,700

RTX Corp.1

30,000

2,637,900

Total Industrial

18,725,450

Consumer, Non-cyclical - 2.5%

Humana, Inc.1

7,500

3,426,225

Merck & Company, Inc.1

30,000

3,199,500

AbbVie, Inc.1

20,000

2,991,600

Amgen, Inc.1

7,000

1,639,050

Total Consumer, Non-cyclical

11,256,375

Energy - 2.0%

Halliburton Co.1

100,000

3,908,000

Valero Energy Corp.1

20,000

2,578,200

Equities Corp.

60,000

2,530,800

Total Energy

9,017,000

Financial - 1.7%

Bank of America Corp.1

100,000

3,200,000

Morgan Stanley1

25,000

2,289,000

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.1

13,000

1,779,570

Total Financial

7,268,570

Consumer, Cyclical - 1.6%

Home Depot, Inc.1

13,000

4,339,920

Target Corp.1

20,000

2,729,400

Total Consumer, Cyclical

7,069,320

Technology - 1.3%

International Business Machines Corp.

30,000

4,325,400

Snowflake, Inc. - Class A*,1

9,000

1,599,390

Total Technology

5,924,790

Communications - 0.6%

Verizon Communications, Inc.1

75,000

2,556,000

Basic Materials - 0.3%

ArcelorMittal S.A.1

50,000

1,443,000

Total Common Stocks

63,260,505

(Cost $59,898,790)

CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCKS - 5.3%

Financial - 3.9%

Bank of America Corp.

7.25%1

8,125

9,896,250

Wells Fargo & Co.

7.50%1

5,403

6,370,083

KKR & Company, Inc.

6.00% due 09/15/231

16,364

1,143,189

Total Financial

17,409,522

Utilities - 0.8%

NextEra Energy, Inc.

6.93% due 09/01/251

53,185

2,432,150

6.22% due 09/01/231

8,424

416,988

AES Corp.

6.88% due 02/15/241

10,249

877,212

Total Utilities

3,726,350

Industrial - 0.5%

Chart Industries, Inc.

6.75% due 12/15/251

27,433

1,980,388

Communications - 0.1%

Paramount Global

5.75% due 04/01/241

28,082

641,674

Total Convertible Preferred Stocks

23,757,934

(Cost $23,738,030)

CLOSED-END FUNDS - 1.0%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc.1

200,000

2,276,000

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund1

150,000

2,100,000

Total Closed-End Funds

4,376,000

(Cost $4,442,878)

MONEY MARKET FUND - 3.8%

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Government Portfolio -

Institutional Class, 5.25%1,2

16,785,624

16,785,624

Total Money Market Fund

16,785,624

(Cost $16,785,624)

Face

Amount~

Value

CONVERTIBLE BONDS†† - 77.0%

Consumer, Cyclical - 15.9%

NCL Corporation Ltd.

1.13% due 02/15/271

5,676,000

5,333,075

5.38% due 08/01/251

3,090,000

4,313,640

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.

3.25% due 12/15/271,3

7,830,000

7,536,375

Southwest Airlines Co.

1.25% due 05/01/251

6,521,000

7,191,033

Pirelli & C SpA

due 12/22/251,4

EUR 4,300,000

4,663,070

Wynn Macau Ltd.

4.50% due 03/07/291,3

3,209,000

3,557,177

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

4.63% due 03/15/291,3

2,045,000

3,305,743

Ford Motor Co.

due 03/15/261,4

2,897,000

2,969,425

Burlington Stores, Inc.

2.25% due 04/15/251

2,528,000

2,747,620

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

3.13% due 01/15/291,3

2,460,000

2,692,470

ANLLIAN Capital Ltd.

due 02/05/251,4

EUR 1,900,000

2,237,814

Sail Vantage Ltd.

due 01/13/271,4

HKD 18,000,000

2,044,956

Carnival Corp.

5.75% due 12/01/271,3

1,219,000

2,031,463

Spirit Airlines, Inc.

1.00% due 05/15/261

2,000,000

1,770,374

DraftKings Holdings, Inc.

due 03/15/281,4

2,100,000

1,635,900

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

6.00% due 08/15/251,3

688,000

1,581,712

ANA Holdings, Inc.

due 12/10/311,4

JPY 180,000,000

1,549,408

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (Unaudited)

July 31, 2023

Face

Amount~

Value

CONVERTIBLE BONDS†† - 77.0% (continued)

Consumer, Cyclical - 15.9% (continued)

American Airlines Group, Inc.

6.50% due 07/01/251

1,153,000

$1,417,037

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

due 02/15/261,4

1,845,000

1,416,273

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd.

due 05/21/251,4

HKD 10,000,000

1,353,751

H World Group Ltd.

3.00% due 05/01/261

923,000

1,186,516

JetBlue Airways Corp.

0.50% due 04/01/261

1,357,000

1,107,034

Fisker, Inc.

2.50% due 09/15/261,3

2,000,000

1,077,182

Vinpearl JSC

3.25% due 09/21/261

1,200,000

924,000

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

2.75% due 05/01/261

684,000

890,226

Lucid Group, Inc.

1.25% due 12/15/261,3

1,148,000

771,169

National Vision Holdings, Inc.

2.50% due 05/15/251

758,000

758,379

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

2.00% due 11/17/251

EUR 600,000

754,931

WH Smith plc

1.63% due 05/07/261

GBP 600,000

684,112

Penn Entertainment, Inc.

2.75% due 05/15/261

518,000

681,688

Takashimaya Company Ltd.

due 12/06/281,4

JPY 80,000,000

630,349

Total Consumer, Cyclical

70,813,902

Technology - 14.1%

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

0.25% due 03/15/261

4,440,000

4,464,420

CyberArk Software Ltd.

due 11/15/241,4

3,566,000

4,192,189

Five9, Inc.

0.50% due 06/01/251

4,097,000

4,070,370

Wolfspeed, Inc.

1.88% due 12/01/291,3

3,624,000

3,138,384

0.25% due 02/15/281

815,000

682,155

Splunk, Inc.

1.13% due 09/15/251

3,350,000

3,356,281

BILL Holdings, Inc.

due 12/01/251,4

2,986,000

3,215,922

Zscaler, Inc.

0.13% due 07/01/251

2,455,000

3,026,816

Health Catalyst, Inc.

2.50% due 04/15/251

3,000,000

2,947,901

Lumentum Holdings, Inc.

1.50% due 12/15/291,3

1,608,000

1,586,292

0.50% due 12/15/261

1,382,000

1,201,085

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

0.38% due 09/01/271

2,120,000

2,093,500

Datadog, Inc.

0.13% due 06/15/251

1,464,000

2,014,134

Dropbox, Inc.

due 03/01/281,4

2,054,000

1,989,299

Rapid7, Inc.

0.25% due 03/15/271

2,202,000

1,928,126

ON Semiconductor Corp.

0.50% due 03/01/291,3

1,544,000

1,887,813

SK Hynix, Inc.

1.75% due 04/11/301

1,400,000

1,851,533

RingCentral, Inc.

due 03/01/251,4

2,000,000

1,850,000

Bentley Systems, Inc.

0.13% due 01/15/261

1,649,000

1,690,452

MicroStrategy, Inc.

due 02/15/271,4

2,288,000

1,657,545

STMicroelectronics N.V.

due 08/04/271,4

1,200,000

1,536,490

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.

due 12/01/261,4

1,744,000

1,388,647

Lenovo

2.50% due 08/26/291

1,031,000

1,259,109

Box, Inc.

due 01/15/261,4

877,000

1,138,346

Unity Software, Inc.

due 11/15/261,4

1,378,000

1,109,290

Evolent Health, Inc.

1.50% due 10/15/251

951,000

1,084,519

MongoDB, Inc.

0.25% due 01/15/261

525,000

1,073,756

Nutanix, Inc.

0.25% due 10/01/271

1,119,000

972,131

PagerDuty, Inc.

1.25% due 07/01/251

829,000

818,643

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.

0.25% due 10/01/261

1,024,000

810,496

Rohm Company Ltd.

due 12/05/241,4

JPY 100,000,000

785,649

Xero Investments Ltd.

due 12/02/251,4

865,000

780,663

Ferrotec Holdings Corp.

due 06/23/281,4

JPY 90,000,000

724,504

Cloudflare, Inc.

due 08/15/261,4

822,000

708,564

Total Technology

63,035,024

Consumer, Non-cyclical - 13.9%

Dexcom, Inc.

0.38% due 05/15/281,3

4,100,000

4,141,000

0.25% due 11/15/251

1,982,000

2,095,007

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

1.25% due 09/15/271,3

5,714,000

6,074,774

QIAGEN N.V.

1.00% due 11/13/241

4,400,000

4,809,119

Affirm Holdings, Inc.

due 11/15/261,4

6,040,000

4,507,350

Shift4 Payments, Inc.

due 12/15/251,4

3,867,000

4,218,897

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

1.00% due 08/15/281,3

3,945,000

3,958,808

Exact Sciences Corp.

0.38% due 03/15/271

1,770,000

1,948,106

0.38% due 03/01/281

1,344,000

1,400,948

Jazz Investments I Ltd.

2.00% due 06/15/261

2,980,000

3,099,200

gug86105.htm

09/19/2023 04:32 PM

3 of 15

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS (Unaudited)continued

July 31, 2023

Face

Amount~

Value

CONVERTIBLE BONDS†† - 77.0% (continued)

Consumer, Non-cyclical - 13.9% (continued)

Block, Inc.

0.13% due 03/01/251

2,774,000

$2,754,582

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

1.00% due 09/15/271,3

2,281,000

2,237,215

Omnicell, Inc.

0.25% due 09/15/251

2,328,000

2,236,044

Amadeus IT Group S.A.

1.50% due 04/09/251

EUR 1,100,000

1,515,693

Haemonetics Corp.

due 03/01/261,4

1,682,000

1,463,418

Elis S.A.

2.25% due 09/22/291

EUR 1,000,000

1,410,555

Post Holdings, Inc.

2.50% due 08/15/271,3

1,293,000

1,291,707

Cytokinetics, Inc.

3.50% due 07/01/271

1,325,000

1,232,899

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

2.63% due 12/15/271,3

859,000

1,146,142

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4.00% due 05/01/291,3

953,000

1,072,721

Insulet Corp.

0.38% due 09/01/261

735,000

977,183

TransMedics Group, Inc.

1.50% due 06/01/281,3

741,000

907,112

Bridgebio Pharma, Inc.

2.50% due 03/15/271

730,000

813,897

Envista Holdings Corp.

2.38% due 06/01/251

468,000

793,573

Natera, Inc.

2.25% due 05/01/271

563,000

772,157

Guardant Health, Inc.

due 11/15/271,4

1,041,000

766,351

Herbalife Ltd.

2.63% due 03/15/241

791,000

766,084

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.

2.38% due 12/15/281,3

720,000

762,120

Cutera, Inc.

4.00% due 06/01/291,3

1,040,000

753,480

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

1.25% due 05/15/271

738,000

744,814

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

2.50% due 08/15/271,3

770,000

736,505

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

1.75% due 06/15/281,3

679,000

682,395

Total Consumer, Non-cyclical

62,089,856

Communications - 11.0%

Zillow Group, Inc.

1.38% due 09/01/261

4,918,000

6,548,317

Liberty Media Corp.

3.75% due 03/15/281,3

4,586,000

5,007,912

Match Group Financeco 3, Inc.

2.00% due 01/15/301,3

4,736,000

4,434,867

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

0.38% due 06/01/251

1,328,000

3,344,568

Farfetch Ltd.

3.75% due 05/01/271

3,303,000

2,660,981

Etsy, Inc.

0.13% due 10/01/261

1,503,000

1,993,729

0.13% due 09/01/271

465,000

410,412

Lyft, Inc.

