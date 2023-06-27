Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC (the "Servicing Agent") serves as the servicing agent to the Fund. The Servicing Agent is an affiliate of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, a global diversified financial services firm.

Advent Capital Management, LLC ("Advent" or the "Investment Adviser") serves as the Fund's investment adviser. Based in New York, New York, with additional investment personnel in London, England, Advent is a credit-oriented firm specializing in the management of global convertible, high-yield and equity securities across three lines of business-long-only strategies, hedge funds and closed-end funds. As of April 30, 2023, Advent managed approximately $8.6 billion in assets.

We thank you for your investment in the Advent Convertible and Income Fund (the "Fund" or "AVK"). This report covers the Fund's performance for the semiannual period ended April 30, 2023 (the "Reporting Period").

The Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and may invest up to 70% of its managed assets in non-convertible income securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities. The Fund also uses a strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on up to 25% of the securities held in the portfolio, thus generating option writing premiums.

All Fund returns cited - whether based on net asset value ("NAV") or market price - assume the reinvestment of all distributions. For the Reporting Period, the Fund generated a total return based on market price of 6.41% and a total return based on NAV of 5.11%. As of April 30, 2023, the Fund's market price of $11.75 per share represented a discount of 4.70% to its NAV of $12.33 per share. As of October 31, 2022, the Fund's market price of $11.71 per share represented a discount of 5.56% to its NAV of $12.40 per share.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All NAV returns include the deduction of management fees, operating expenses, and all other Fund expenses. The market price of the Fund's shares fluctuates from time to time, and may be higher or lower than the Fund's NAV per share.

During the Reporting Period, the Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1172 per share. The most recent distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 11.97% based on the Fund's closing market price of $11.75 per share on April 30, 2023.

The Fund's distribution rate is not constant and the amount of distributions, when declared by the Fund's Board of Trustees, is subject to change. There is no guarantee of any future distribution or that the current returns and distribution rate will be maintained. Please see the Distributions to