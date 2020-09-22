Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Advent Convertible and Income Fund    AVK

ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND

(AVK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0293 per share, or 25.00% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0879 per share, or 75.00% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
05:30pADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND : AVK September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
08/26ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND : AVK August 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
08/03ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND : Guggenheim Investments Announces August 202..
PU
07/24ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND : AVK July 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
06/25ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND : AVK April 2020 Semiannual Report
PU
06/19ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND : AVK June 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
05/26ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND : AVK May 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
05/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla...
04/27ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND : AVK April 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
03/24ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND : AVK March 2020 Section 19A-1 Notice Letter
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39,3 M - -
Net income 2019 53,3 M - -
Net Debt 2019 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,59x
Yield 2019 9,51%
Capitalization 471 M 471 M -
EV / Sales 2018 33,5x
EV / Sales 2019 22,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tracy Vincent Maitland Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John White Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronald A. Nyberg Independent Trustee
Daniel L. Black Lead Independent Trustee
Randall C. Barnes Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND-12.22%477
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-26.54%5 790
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.60%3 305
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.03%2 447
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.58%2 204
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.85%1 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group