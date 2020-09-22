Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund
(NYSE: AVK)
Cusip: 00764C109
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0293 per share, or 25.00% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0879 per share, or 75.00% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.
Computershare, Inc.
Transfer Agent
September 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:29:04 UTC