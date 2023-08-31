Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, is pleased to announce that it has received the esteemed Richard P. Feynman Innovation Prize for Technology Transfer Excellence from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory.

This year, the Richard P. Feynman Innovation Prizes have honored remarkable achievements in technology transfer poised for commercialization. The recognition spans across diverse domains such as hydrogen fuel cell systems, sustainable energy solutions, and forensic science. The award ceremony took place at the SALA Event Center in Los Alamos on August 30th, featuring Dr. Thom Mason, Director of Los Alamos National Laboratory, as the keynote speaker.

This accolade directly stems from Advent's active participation in the inaugural L’Innovator™ program. Collaborating with esteemed institutions like Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Advent leverages the program to reach into advanced technology from top-tier U.S. research institutions. The program's mission revolves around advancing and commercializing ion-pair Membrane Electrode Assembly (“MEA”) technology.

MEAs significantly influence the performance, longevity, efficiency, weight, and cost of fuel cells. Through L’Innovator, Advent and U.S. national laboratory researchers have successfully dealt with the common challenges in the product development cycle, and subsequently established domestic manufacturing capabilities. This initiative advances innovative technology and supports commercial success, as well as having a key role in strengthening the domestic supply chain and promoting the adoption of clean hydrogen technology to help achieve U.S. greenhouse gas emission targets.

Advent's groundbreaking Ion-Pair™ MEA technology positions the Company as a frontrunner in transforming global MEA markets. Advent’s Ion-Pair MEAs have already demonstrated an increase in operational lifetimes as well as operating at far higher current densities compared with high-temperature PBI-based MEAs. Thus, Advent’s Ion-Pair powered fuel cells are well suited for demanding applications such as heavy-duty mobility.

Present at the prestigious award ceremony was Advent's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Emory De Castro, who remarked, "We are honored to receive the Richard P. Feynman Innovation Prize for Technology Transfer Excellence. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the collaboration with esteemed institutions in the L’Innovator program. Our gratitude extends to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory for their partnership. Through L’Innovator, we have expanded our horizons, entering markets previously inaccessible with existing HT-PEM materials. The potential for the Advent Ion Pair MEA technology to revolutionize the fuel cell industry and drive global sustainable energy solutions is truly exciting."

