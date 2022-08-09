Advent Technologies : Technical Difficulties During Advent's Q2 2022 Results Earnings Call

NEWS RELEASE

Technical Di

Earnings Call

8/9/2022

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., today hosted a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its

the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Due to technical di

address this, please submit your questions by emailing them to press@advent.energy within the next 24 hours.

On behalf of Advent's executive team, we would like to apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to

responding to your questions as soon as possible.