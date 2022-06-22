Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADN   US00788A1051

ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
2.775 USD   -1.94%
09:10aAdvent Technologies to Host Investor Day on July 7, 2022
BU
06/17ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17Advent Technologies to Speak at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advent Technologies to Host Investor Day on July 7, 2022

06/22/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. EDT. Advent’s senior executives will discuss the Company’s most recent advancements in its fuel cell products and systems, business activities in markets across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and hydrogen development projects.

Webcast Details

The Investor Day event will include presentations and a Q&A session. To access the webcast, please visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3815829/BDF38706A8E399AEE45E339A8CD026A2. To submit questions please email to investorday@advent.energy, prior to the Investor Day.

“The Advent team looks forward to providing investors, partners, customers, and employees with a deep dive into the vision, technology, and market developments in the hydrogen and fuel cell economy,” said Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Advent.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. With more than 150 patents issued, pending, and licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions – offering a flexible “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2022, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
09:10aAdvent Technologies to Host Investor Day on July 7, 2022
BU
06/17ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
06/17Advent Technologies to Speak at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
BU
06/17Top Premarket Decliners
MT
06/16SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Sputtering Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
06/16Top Midday Gainers
MT
06/16SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Retreating Thursday Alongside Broader Markets
MT
06/16Advent Receives Notification of $818 Million Funding from Greek State for IPCEI Green H..
MT
06/16ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Updates on Its Green HiPo Project
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -44,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 M 146 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,83 $
Average target price 9,85 $
Spread / Average Target 248%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios Gregoriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin L. Brackman Chief Financial Officer
Emory de Castro Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
James F. Coffey COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Naiem Hussain Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-59.63%146
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-39.73%19 510
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-29.88%11 896
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED16.48%9 455
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-24.15%4 586
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-22.39%2 120