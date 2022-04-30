Adventus Mining : 2021 Annual Management Discussion & Analysis

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information ............................................................................................. 1

Business Overview .................................................................................................................................................................... 3

2021 Highlights ......................................................................................................................................................................... 3

Exploration Outlook in Ecuador ............................................................................................................................................... 6

Exploration and evaluation assets ............................................................................................................................................ 7

Ecuador Projects ....................................................................................................................................................................... 9

Curipamba Earn-in ............................................................................................................................................................... 9

Curipamba - El Domo Feasibility Study ............................................................................................................................. 10

Curipamba - El Domo Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") ................................................................. 17

Exploration Alliance - Pijilí ................................................................................................................................................. 19

Exploration Alliance - Santiago .......................................................................................................................................... 20

Irish Projects ........................................................................................................................................................................... 21

Rathkeale ........................................................................................................................................................................... 21

Kingscourt .......................................................................................................................................................................... 21

Fermoy ............................................................................................................................................................................... 22

Qualified Person ..................................................................................................................................................................... 22

Other Investments .................................................................................................................................................................. 22

Canstar Resources Inc . ....................................................................................................................................................... 22

Results of Operations ............................................................................................................................................................. 22

Financial Conditions, Liquidity and Capital Resources ........................................................................................................... 23

Summary of Quarterly Financial Information ......................................................................................................................... 25

Related Party Transactions ..................................................................................................................................................... 26

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements ........................................................................................................................................... 26

Share Capital .......................................................................................................................................................................... 26

New Accounting Policies ........................................................................................................................................................ 26

Future Accounting Pronouncements ..................................................................................................................................... 26

Risk Factors and Uncertainties ............................................................................................................................................... 27

Internal Control over Financial Reporting .............................................................................................................................. 29

Critical Accounting Estimates ................................................................................................................................................. 30

Commitments and Contractual Obligations ........................................................................................................................... 31

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus" or the "Corporation" has been prepared as of April 29, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and related notes, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

This MD&A supplements, but does not form part of, the annual financial statements. This MD&A covers the year ended December 31, 2021 and the subsequent period up to the date of this MD&A. All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars except where indicated otherwise. Tabular amounts are presented in thousands of United States dollars with the exception of per share amounts. References to "C$" mean Canadian dollars.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This MD&A contains certain statements and information that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Corporation's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Corporation's guidance on the timing, progress, and results of future exploration, project development, and operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of legal processes; the results of any technical reports and estimates as defined by any preliminary economic assessment, feasibility study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve calculations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the Corporation's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; and the Corporation's integration of partnerships and corporate transactions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "outlook", "guidance", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements and information related to the results of the Feasibility Study and updated Mineral Reserves for El Domo, including the forecasted economics of the Curipamba project, expected gold, silver, copper and zinc production (and the grade of such gold, silver, copper and zinc production) from the Curipamba project and projected operating and capital costs associated with the Company's planned operations at the Curipamba project, the Proven and Probable reserves of gold, silver, copper and zinc, the capacity of tailings facility with regard to significant reserve additions, process optimization resulting from the addition of a lead concentrate circuit providing a third saleable product and allowing for the production of clean copper and zinc concentrates with minimal Pb penalties, and the self-sufficiency of water requirements through the use of rainfall/surface water on site; statements and information related to the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), including the forecasted economics of the Underground PEA, the commencement of the Underground PEA upon the exhaustion of the open-pit reserves in year 10, the development capital being deployed with respect to the Underground PEA in year 9, the additional indicated and inferred gold, silver, copper and zinc resources, the plan to upgrade underground resources to a reserve by means of additional drilling and test-work supporting a separate feasibility study costing approximately $8M over 2.5 years; statements and information relating to the mining process; the projected taxes and life-of-mine ("LOM") royalties to the Ecuadorian government; the 2% NSR royalty payable to Altius

Mining Corporation; statements and information relating to the ESIA, including the expectation that approval will be received by end of 2022, and the permitting and approval process for the main access road and power lines having been initiated and the community consultations for the El Domo project; statements and information relating to the various workstreams which are anticipate to cost $25M to complete; the receipt of any necessary approvals and consents in connection with the development of the Curipamba project in a timely manner, including but not limited to the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA"); the estimated mine life of the

Curipamba project; gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead price assumptions; exchange rate assumptions; the merits of the Curipamba project; the ability to access required financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; future price of copper, gold, silver, zinc and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; ability of Adventus and its subsidiaries to satisfy the conditions precedent to receive funding under the PMPA and the OFA (such terms defined elsewhere in this MD&A); the prompt and effective integration of partnerships and corporate transactions, if any; the existence of political environments in which the Corporation operates will continue to support the exploration, development and operation of mining projects; and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts, as well as statements as to management's expectations with respect to such matters.

Forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements that the Corporation can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future price of copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Corporation as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, socio-political, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in different countries; uncertain political and economic environments; community activism, shareholder activism and risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Corporation or the mining industry in general; changes in laws, regulations or policies including but not limited to those related to permitting and approvals,

environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; delays or the inability to obtain necessary governmental approvals and/or permits; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; risks associated with business arrangements and partners over which the Corporation does not have full control; risks associated with corporate transactions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to extraordinary situations, such as epidemics or natural disasters; competition; exploration, project development or operation results not being consistent with the Corporation's expectations; estimates of future production and operations; operating, cash and all-in sustaining cost estimates; allocation of resources and capital; litigation; uninsurable risks; volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; the estimation of asset carrying values; funding requirements and availability of financing; indebtedness; foreign currency fluctuations; interest rate volatility; changes in the Corporation's share price, and equity markets, in general; changing taxation regimes; counterparty and credit risks; health and safety risks; risks related to the environmental impact of the Corporation's activities and management thereof; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure and risks related to ageing infrastructure; risks inherent in mineral exploration and mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions; risks relating to attracting and retaining of highly skilled employees; ability to retain key personnel; the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in work activities; the price and availability of energy and key operating supplies or services; the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development, and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses including, without limitation, risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; future actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; mine plans, and life of mine estimates; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with expectations; natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding, and unusually severe weather; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Corporation, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; security at the Corporation's projects and operations; breach or compromise of key information technology systems; materially increased or unanticipated reclamation obligations; risks related to mine closure activities; risks related to closed and historical sites; title risk and the potential of undetected encumbrances; risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; risks related to political and economic instability in Ecuador, including unexpected changes to mining code, royalties and taxes; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters, terrorist acts, anti-mining protests, health crises, war and hostilities, and other disruptions; and other risks and uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information in this MD&A, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of the Corporation as of the date of this MD&A. Such financial outlook or future-oriented financial information is included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such outlook or information should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed in this MD&A.

The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Additional information regarding the Corporation, including the Corporation's continuous disclosure materials, is available on the Corporation's website atwww.adventusmining.comor through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company that is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

The Corporation was formed on October 24, 2016 as a strategic initiative to acquire and focus efforts on zinc-related base metal properties, specifically with the goal of acquiring significant zinc-related exploration and development projects held by major mining companies. After an extensive search globally, the Corporation identified a unique opportunity and decided it was in its best interests to focus on copper-gold exploration and development in Ecuador. The Corporation has since expanded its exploration portfolio in Ecuador and is focused on the discovery and definition of economic copper and gold deposits. The Corporation has not earned any revenue to date and is considered to be in the exploration stage.

The Corporation's main project and area of focus is the Curipamba property in Ecuador ("Curipamba") where it has an earn-in option agreement ("Salazar Option Agreement") with Salazar Resources Ltd. ("Salazar Resources") under which all necessary requirements for the earn-in have been completed and the Corporation exercised the option in December 2021 for a 75% interest in the mineral property of

Curipamba. The Corporation also formed an exploration alliance (the "Exploration Alliance") with Salazar and executed an exploration alliance agreement with Salazar Resources to explore for additional mineral projects in Ecuador. To date, two projects have been established in the

Exploration Alliance by the Pijilí Agreement and the Santiago Agreement respectively (collectively the "Pijilí and Santiago Agreements"): the

Pijilí and the Santiago projects, with Adventus owning an 80% interest in the Exploration Alliance Projects and Salazar Resources owning the remaining 20% interest. With the feasibility study completed on the El Domo deposit in Curipamba in December 2021, Adventus continues to advance Curipamba to a construction decision over the next twelve months and to evaluate new properties and projects or strategic alliances in Ecuador for the Exploration Alliance.

With the focus on Ecuador, the original portfolio of properties in Ireland ("Irish Properties") and in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada ("Newfoundland Properties") which the Corporation acquired in 2016 from Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius Resources") became non-core holdings and strategic partners were sought for further exploration and development. This has resulted in the Newfoundland Properties being consolidated with properties of Canstar Resources Inc. ("Canstar") in exchange for shares in Canstar; part of the Irish Properties divested to BMEx Limited ("BMEx"); and the remainder of the Irish Properties now subject to an earn-in agreement ("South32 Agreement")

with a subsidiary of South32 Limited ("South32"). In July 2021, the Corporation agreed to divest its entire portfolio of shares in Canstar which was completed by the middle of August 2021. (See "Divestment of Canstar Shares" below for more details).

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Curipamba Earn-in

• On December 10, 2021, having filed the feasibility study ("Feasibility Study") titled "National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report Feasibility Study - Curipamba El Domo Project", the Corporation has completed the final milestone requirement under the Salazar Option Agreement and delivered written notice of the exercise of the option for 75% of the Canadian subsidiary of Salazar Resources that holds indirectly 100% of the Curipamba project. (See: "Curipamba Earn-in" below for more details.)

Feasibility Study - El Domo

• All required studies for the Feasibility Study at the El Domo ("El Domo") volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposit in Curipamba were completed in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. On October 26, 2021, the Corporation announced the results of the Feasibility studies as well as updated mineral resources of El Domo, followed by the filing on December 10, 2021. The following summarizes the results. (See "Curipamba - El Domo Feasibility Study" below for notes and more details).