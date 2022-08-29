Log in
    ADZN   CA00791E1025

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION

(ADZN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
0.4500 CAD   -3.23%
ADVENTUS MINING : 2022Q2 Interim Financial Statements
PU
06:46aAdventus Mining and Salazar Announce Start of the Underground Mineral Resource Upgrade at El Domo and Ongoing Drilling Activities at the Curipamba Copper-Gold Project
AQ
08/26Adventus Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adventus Mining : 2022Q2 Interim Financial Statements

08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ................................................................................

1

Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Earnings....................................................................................

2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Earnings..........................................................

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ..........................................................................................

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity................................................................................

5

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ..............................................................................

6

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(UNAUDITED) AS AT

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Notes

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,736

$

2,929

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7

1,033

361

Total current assets

$

18,769

$

3,290

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

$

95,738

$

88,549

Property, plant and equipment

5

7,023

6,354

Other investments

8

45

-

Total non-current assets

$

102,806

$

94,903

TOTAL ASSETS

$

121,575

$

98,193

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

3,529

$

2,515

Other liabilities

9

92

$

-

Total current liabilities

$

3,621

$

2,515

Non-current liabilities

Other liabilities

9

$

108

$

-

Total non-current liabilities

$

108

$

-

Total liabilities

$

3,729

$

2,515

Equity

Shareholders' equity

$

103,700

$

82,337

Non-controlling interest

14,146

13,341

Total equity

$

117,846

$

95,678

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

121,575

$

98,193

Commitments (Note 14)

Subsequent events (Note 15)

On behalf of the Board (Approved on August 26, 2022)

/s/ "Christian Kargl-Simard"

/s/ "Paul Sweeney"

Christian Kargl-Simard, Director

Paul Sweeney, Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page | 1

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) EARNINGS

(UNAUDITED)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars,

June 30,

June 30,

except per share amounts)

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses and other income

Employee benefits

$

444

$

500

$

873

$

764

Professional and consulting fees

546

167

728

276

Other expenses

367

259

618

422

Share-based compensation

10(c)(d)

279

138

523

373

Reversal of impairment loss in investment

-

(1,253)

-

(1,253)

Depreciation

5

4

12

6

24

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

386

(115)

412

(122)

Interest income

(37)

(11)

(53)

(30)

Gain on dilution of investment in associate

-

(18)

-

(18)

Share of loss in associate

-

70

-

118

Fair value gain on other investments

8

(45)

-

(45)

Fair value gain on derivative liabilities

10(b)

(614)

-

(1,395)

-

$

1,330

$

(251)

$

1,667

$

554

(Loss) earnings before income tax expense

(1,330)

251

(1,667)

(554)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Net (loss) earnings

$

(1,330)

$

251

$

(1,667)

$

(554)

Net (loss) earnings attributable to:

Common shareholders

(1,252)

254

(1,560)

(548)

Non-controlling interest

(78)

(3)

(107)

(6)

$

(1,330)

$

251

$

(1,667)

$

(554)

Net loss per common share attributable to

`

common shareholders

Basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

$

0.00

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

10(e)

166,360,882

131,141,382

161,586,089

131,136,133

Diluted

10(e)

166,360,882

133,216,468

161,586,089

131,136,133

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page | 2

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EARNINGS)

(UNAUDITED)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net (loss) earnings

$

(1,330)

$

251

$

(1,667)

$

(554)

Other comprehensive (loss) earnings

To be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation adjustment on

7

13

10

31

foreign operations

Total comprehensive (loss) earnings

$

(1,323)

$

264

$

(1,657)

$

(523)

Total comprehensive (loss) earnings attributable to:

Common shareholders

(1,245)

267

(1,550)

(517)

Non-controlling interest

(78)

(3)

(107)

(6)

$

(1,323)

$

264

$

(1,657)

$

(523)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adventus Mining Corp. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 16:31:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
