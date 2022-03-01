Log in
    AV1   AU0000033946

ADVERITAS LIMITED

(AV1)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 07:03:03 pm
0.105 AUD    --.--%
02/24ADVERITAS : Presentation - H1 FY22 Results
PU
02/24Adveritas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021ADVERITAS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AV1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adveritas : Application for quotation of securities - AV1

03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ADVERITAS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AV1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,250,000

28/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ADVERITAS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

88156377141

1.3

ASX issuer code

AV1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AV1AB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AV1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

3,250,000

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181026/pdf/43zn6k93mqqzb0.pdf- Incentive Performance Rights and Options Plan

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

28/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,250,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Fully paid ordinary shares issued on vesting of performance rights to certain staff members.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Fully paid ordinary shares issued on vesting of performance rights to certain staff members.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adveritas Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,96 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net income 2021 -9,00 M -6,53 M -6,53 M
Net cash 2021 2,70 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46,3 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart ADVERITAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adveritas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVERITAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mathew James Ratty Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Fiona Muir Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Frank Belben Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Renaud Besnard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVERITAS LIMITED-16.00%34
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.79%513 590
NETFLIX, INC.-34.51%175 152
PROSUS N.V.-24.63%158 619
AIRBNB, INC.-9.01%95 995
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.07%70 419