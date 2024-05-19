ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Iradier, 21 - 08017 Barcelona. NIF A67077628. R.M. Barcelona, Tomo 46146, Folio 129, Hoja 510970
Barcelona, 17 May 2024
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse and article 227 of Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and Investment Services, and related provisions, as well as BME MTF Equity Circular 03/2020, publishes a notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.
This notice, together with the documentation relating to the items on the agenda, all prepared under the sole responsibility of the issuer and its directors, may be consulted in the "Investors/General Meeting of Shareholders" section of the Company's website (www.adveroproperties.com).
Yours sincerely,
D. Pablo Corbera Elizalde
Representing RIUARAN, S.L.
Chairman of ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Barcelona, 17 May 2024
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
By agreement of the Board of Directors of ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. of 14 May 2024, the shareholders are hereby summoned to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, to be held exclusively in person at the Barcelona Stock Exchange, located at Paseo de Gracia, 19, on 19 June 2024 at 10.30 a.m. on first call and, in the event that, due to a failure to reach the necessary quorum, the quorum is not reached, the General Meeting will be held at 10.30 a.m. on the first call and, in the event that the General Meeting cannot be held on first call because the necessary quorum is not reached, it shall be held at the same place and time on 20 June 2024, on second call, to deal with the agenda detailed below:
ORDER OF THE DAY
First. -
Examination and approval, as the case may be, of the annual accounts,
including the balance sheet, profit and loss account, statement of changes in
equity and cash flows and notes to the financial statements, for the financial
year ended 31 December 2023.
Second. -
Approval, if applicable, of the proposed appropriation of profits for the year
ended 31 December 2023.
Third. -
Approval, if applicable, of the management of the Board of Directors for the
financial year ended 31 December 2023.
Fourth. -
Approval, where appropriate, of the authorisation to the Board of Directors
for the derivative acquisition of own shares, directly or through subsidiary
companies.
Fifth. -
Re-election of directors of the company, after setting the number of directors
within the minimum and maximum established in the Articles of Association.
Sixth. -
Delegation of powers.
Seventh. -
Requests and questions.
Eighth. -
Reading and, if appropriate, approval of the minutes of the meeting.
NOTE: Shareholders are informed that the General Meeting is expected to be held on the FIRST CALL, on 19 June 2024 at 10:30 a.m.
Call complement
Pursuant to the provisions of article 172 of the Capital Companies Act, shareholders representing at least five per cent of the share capital may request the publication of a supplement to the notice of a general shareholders' meeting, including one or more items on the agenda. This right must be exercised by means of a certified notice to be received at the registered office of the company within five days of the publication of the call to meeting.
Shareholders' right to information
In accordance with the provisions of article 197 of the Capital Companies Act, up to the seventh day prior to the date scheduled for the meeting, shareholders may request from the members of the Board of Directors such information or clarifications as they deem necessary, or submit in writing such questions as they deem appropriate regarding the items on the agenda.
Furthermore, in accordance with article 272 of the Spanish Companies Act, any shareholder may obtain from the company, immediately and free of charge, the annual accounts of the company, which include, among others, the balance sheet, the profit and loss account, the statement of changes in equity for the year, the cash flow statement, the annual report, the management report and the auditor's report.
For the purposes set forth in the Capital Companies Act, the report issued by the directors in relation to items 4 and 5 of the agenda is made available to the shareholders. This documentation may be requested and examined by the shareholders at the registered office of the company, as well as requesting that it be delivered or sent free of charge.
Right to attend the General Meeting.
The General Meeting may be attended by all shareholders holding shares with voting rights who have them registered in the corresponding accounting register five days prior to the date of the meeting.
Right of Representation
Shareholders entitled to attend may be represented at the General Meeting by another person, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors, stating this either on the proxy card issued by the depositories of their shares or on the attached document.
Representation may also be conferred by means of remote communication, complying with the requirements for the exercise of remote voting rights as indicated below.
Remote voting
Los accionistas con derecho de asistencia podrán emitir su voto a distancia sobre puntos comprendidos en el orden del día, de alguna de las siguientes formas:
- by delivering the enclosed duly completed attendance, proxy and distance voting card to the Company's offices, or by sending it to the Company by post (address: Calle Iradier 19- 21, 08017 Barcelona).
- By electronic means, to the following e-mail address: investor.relations@adveroproperties.com.
Proxies and absentee votes cast by postal or electronic correspondence must, as a general rule, be received by the company at least 24 hours before the time scheduled for the General Meeting on first call.
Data protection
The personal data that shareholders provide to the Company in order to exercise their rights to attend, delegate their vote or vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting shall be processed exclusively by the Company for the purpose of enabling shareholders to exercise such rights. Shareholders may exercise their rights of access, rectification, deletion and objection under the terms established in current legislation, by means of written communication addressed to the registered office of the company (attention Alejandro Vives). Once the Meeting has ended, the Company will cease to process the data provided.
Barcelona, 17 May 2024.
Alejandro Vives Roura
Secretary of the Board of Directors
