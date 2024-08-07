Barcelona, August 7, 2024

INSIDE INFORMATION

ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 6/2023, of 17 March, and concordant provisions, as well as BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, clarifies the following in relation to the Inside Information sent to BME Growth on August 2, 2024 regarding a Public Offer for the Acquisition of shares of VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. ("VBARE"):

According to the provisions of section "VIII. Conditions to which the Offer is subject" of the Offer document:

"This Offer is subject to the following conditions:

To the acceptance of the Offer by VBARE shareholders holding, as a whole, shares that represent at least 51% of the share capital of VBARE. ADVERO does not plan to waive the condition of the minimum level of acceptance of the Offer detailed in this section, although it reserves the possibility of doing so depending on the level of acceptance of the Offer .(…)"

Therefore, ADVERO maintains the Public Offer for the Acquisition of VBARE shares in force for those shareholders who wish to consider it until the expiration of the Acceptance Period, or, where applicable, its extension, as provided for in section 9.1 of the Offer, at which time the Agent Entity will communicate to ADVERO the total of acceptances validly received during the Acceptance Period and the Board of Directors of ADVERO will proceed to analyze the result and make its decision public.

ADVERO reiterates its willingness to join forces with companies in its activity segment, such as VBARE, to strengthen the profitability of the combined companies, improve visibility and liquidity in the capital market, and optimize their positioning for long term value generation for their shareholders.

This information has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the issuer and its administrators.

Yours sincerely,

Mr. Pablo Corbera Elizalde

Representative of RIUARAN, S.L

Chairman of ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.